Soludo Congratulates Legal Adviser, Nweke, on Elevation to SAN

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has congratulated his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Mr. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke, on his prestigious elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Soludo’s congratulation came on the heel of press release that was signed on August 1, 2024, by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello, which listed Nweke among the 87 legal practitioners that were approved for elevation to the Inner Bar.

Bello said: “The rank of SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.”

Soludo, in a congratulatory message stated that this esteemed recognition is an acknowledgement of Nweke’s outstanding achievements and dedication to the legal profession.

He said: “As a distinguished graduate of the University of Nigeria, Enugu and the Nigerian Law School, Nweke, has continually exemplified the highest standards of legal practice and professional integrity.”

The governor further affirmed that Nweke has demonstrated expertise in his various areas of practice, including litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution, election petition, among others, earning respect within the legal community as a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Soludo therefore, wished the new SAN more success as he also expressed confidence in Nweke to continue to excel by making more impactful contributions to the justice sector reforms in Anambra State as well as the legal profession in Nigeria.

Also, the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Tony Nwoye, said that Nweke worked hard to merit his elevation to the rank of SAN.

Nwoye said: “You have made history as one of the youngest SAN in the country and also the first person from my home town, Nsugbe, to be elevated to this topmost echelon of noble legal profession” in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Transition Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Chinweze, extended warm congratulations to Nweke.

Chinweze stated that this esteemed recognition is an acknowledgment of Nweke’s outstanding achievements and dedication to the legal profession.

He wished the new SAN “more success and impactful contributions to the justice sector reforms in Anambra State as well as the legal profession in Nigeria.”