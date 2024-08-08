Kano Sets Aside N2.67bn for Infrastructural Devt

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.67 billion for infrastructure development in different parts of the state.

The approval was given during its 17th executive council meeting held yesterday at the Government House.

A statement issued by the state Governor, Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, said the approval has demonstrated the government’s commitment to infrastructure growth and efficient public service delivery in the state.

According to him, “These initiatives are designed to elevate public services and infrastructure across Kano State, addressing both current needs and future demands.”

The council approved the renovation and conversion of part of the Kano State Library into an office complex for the Ministry of Transport and offices of Special Advisers to the governor at N 268 million and establishment of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre.

Also, approval was given for the relocation, re-installation and upgrading of the Golden Jubilee Monument at the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Bridge costing the sum of N164 million.

The statement added the council had approved the provision of intervention for washout menace at an existing 3-cell 900mm diameter ring culvert on Gwarzo-Shanono Road at N77 million, as well as laterite filling of a 2-km road from Riga to Karkari in Gwarzo Local Government Area at N43 million.

It said: “Revalidation and approval for outstanding payment for the construction of Dangote female hostel and landscaping at the Kano Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, at N30 million and the expansion of the scope of work at AKTH Bridge through Naibawa/Yar-Akwa Junction at N275 million.

“Expansion of the scope of work at Zaria Road Flyover to Kwanar Dawaki N251 and expansion of the scope of work at Hadeja Road/Ahmadu Bello Way Roundabout through the Eastern Bypass Roundabout to Tokarawa were also approved at N286 million.”