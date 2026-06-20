NSCDC Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, Expands Survivor Protection Framework

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has restated its commitment to the global fight against conflict-related sexual violence, pledging stronger institutional response mechanisms to protect women, girls, and other vulnerable groups in crisis situations across the country.

In a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, said the Corps remains firmly aligned with international standards on prevention, accountability, and survivor-centred response to sexual violence in conflict settings.

He stressed that the NSCDC continues to strengthen its operational capacity to prevent abuse, support victims, and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice, noting that conflict-related sexual violence remains a serious threat to peace and human security.

“Preventing sexual violence in conflict and protecting women, girls, and children is a shared security responsibility. It demands early intervention, strict accountability for offenders, and the absolute protection of the dignity of survivors,” Audi said.

The Corps highlighted that its revised Gender Policy, launched on February 3, 2026, is already reshaping operational conduct across commands nationwide. According to the NSCDC, the policy is reinforcing gender-responsive security operations, improving early warning systems, and strengthening trauma-informed care for survivors of violence.

At the National Headquarters, the Head of the Gender Unit, Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC) Kemi Ajet, said the framework is designed to ensure that gender considerations are fully integrated into security planning and field operations, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-prone communities.

She warned that emerging conflict indicators—including rising community tensions, harassment and intimidation patterns, forced displacement, trafficking risks, and heightened vulnerability among internally displaced persons and persons with disabilities—must be urgently monitored and reported.

DCC Ajet also called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and the media to improve reporting networks, eliminate stigma, and end victim-blaming in cases of sexual violence.

The NSCDC urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities through its official communication channels, stressing that timely intelligence remains critical to preventing abuse and saving lives.