Yari Denies Sponsoring Anti-Tinubu Protests

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, has dismissed allegations linking him to the sponsorship of anti-government protests against the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing the claims as false, reckless and politically motivated.

In a statement issued by Hon. Abdullahi Abdulkari, the senator said reports alleging that he was financing protests against the federal government were entirely fabricated and should be disregarded by the public.

According to the statement, Yari has no connection whatsoever with any planned protest against the Tinubu administration, insisting that the allegations existed only in the imagination of those bent on spreading misinformation and engaging in character assassination.

The statement maintained that Yari had remained a steadfast supporter of President Tinubu and had invested considerable political capital and resources in supporting his presidential ambition and the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It noted that the relationship between the senator and the president was built on mutual respect, political conviction and a shared commitment to Nigeria’s progress and stability, adding that President Tinubu had on several occasions publicly acknowledged Yari’s loyalty and contributions to the success of the APC and the Renewed Hope agenda.

The statement argued that it would be illogical for a politician who had committed so much to the success of the administration to sponsor protests aimed at undermining the same government.

It further described Yari as a statesman whose political philosophy was anchored on dialogue, constructive engagement and democratic participation, stressing that he had never been associated with faceless groups or sponsored agitation.

According to the statement, recent attacks against the former governor were the handiwork of individuals uncomfortable with his growing political profile, his relationship with key stakeholders across the country and his unwavering support for President Tinubu.

The statement added that the recurring allegations reflected the desperation and insecurity of their sponsors rather than any wrongdoing on the part of the senator.

It reaffirmed Yari’s commitment to the success of the Tinubu administration, saying the challenges confronting the country required collective effort, patience and constructive engagement rather than divisive propaganda.

The statement also said the senator remained focused on his legislative duties, the welfare of his constituents and the broader national interest and would not be distracted by what it described as the antics of political merchants thriving on falsehood and sensationalism.

It urged Nigerians to disregard the report in its entirety, insisting that no amount of propaganda or political blackmail could diminish the longstanding relationship between Senator Yari and President Tinubu or force him away from the principles of loyalty, service and nation-building that have defined his public life.