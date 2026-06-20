Ekiti Poll: We’ll Challenge Irregularities in Court, PDP Candidate Oluyede Accuses INEC, Security Agencies of Sabotaging Election

Gbenga sodeinde in Ikere Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has alleged widespread irregularities in the conduct of the poll, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of actions capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after arriving to cast his vote at Polling Unit 6, Ward 3, Osagulu Hall, Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, Oluyede expressed frustration over what he described as the deliberate delay of the voting process despite the early arrival of voters and election materials.

The PDP candidate claimed that sensitive election materials were delivered to the polling unit early, while voters, including himself, had assembled at the venue as early as 6:30 a.m. However, voting had yet to commence as of 9:45 a.m.

According to him, neither INEC officials nor security personnel provided any satisfactory explanation for the delay, leaving voters stranded and uncertain about when the accreditation and voting processes would begin.

“The security officials and INEC personnel, without giving any reasonable explanation, stalled the voting process and kept the people waiting for several hours. I joined other voters on the queue very early this morning, yet up till now there has been no clear explanation as to why voting has not started,” Oluyede said.

The PDP standard+bearer alleged that the development was part of a broader pattern of intimidation and improper conduct aimed at discouraging voter participation and compromising the integrity of the election.

He warned that his party would not hesitate to seek legal redress if the alleged irregularities persist, stressing that the electoral process must reflect the will of the people.

“We are documenting all these incidents. If these violations continue, we will meet them in court. The people of Ekiti deserve a free, fair and transparent election, and we will pursue every lawful means to protect their mandate,” he stated.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC officials at the polling unit had yet to publicly respond to the allegations raised by the PDP candidate. The election is being closely monitored by security agencies, election observers and party agents across the state.

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