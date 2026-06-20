  • Saturday, 20th June, 2026

DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Felicitates Gov Oborevwori On 63rd Birthday

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has felicitated Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as he marks his 63rd birthday.

The group stated that Governor Oborevwori’s birthday presents an opportunity to celebrate a life of service, sacrifice and purposeful leadership, as well as his remarkable contributions to the advancement of Delta State.

DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, in a goodwill message signed by its Chairman, Engr Ogie Samson and Secretary, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, commended Governor Oborevwori for his unwavering commitment to the growth, unity and development of Delta State.

It noted that his people-centred leadership style and passion for the welfare of the citizens have endeared him to many across the state and beyond.

According to the forum, the governor has demonstrated exceptional character, resilience and a strong sense of responsibility in the discharge of his duties, earning the respect and admiration of people from all walks of life

“As Your Excellency celebrates your 63rd birthday, we join your family, friends, political associates, and millions of Deltans in thanking God for His grace, protection, and wisdom upon your life. 

“Your commitment to peace, unity, and sustainable development has continued to inspire hope and confidence among our people,” it stated.

The forum noted that the governor’s leadership has brought significant infrastructural development, economic growth, and improved opportunities for citizens, positioning Delta State on a path of greater prosperity.

“On behalf of our teeming members, we heartily congratulate Your Excellency on this special milestone. May your new age be filled with abundant blessings, renewed strength, and greater accomplishments in service to Delta State and humanity. Happy 63rd Birthday, Your Excellency,” it added.

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