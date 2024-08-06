Tinubu Felicitates Senator Daisy Danjuma On 72nd Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Senator Daisy Danjuma on her 72nd birthday.

Mrs. Danjuma, an accomplished lawyer, entrepreneur and politician, represented Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate from 2003 to 2007.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commended the former Senator for her philanthropic endeavours, providing succour to the needy and the helpless.

President Tinubu wished Mrs. Danjuma and her family good health, joy, and happiness.