Ondo PDP Accuses Aiyedatiwa of Alleged Cash Inducements to Forestall Protests in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday accused the state governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of giving cash inducements to some youths and clergymen to forestall protests against bad governance and economic hardship in the state.



The party in a statement through its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, claimed that there was no part of the country that needed the protest more than Ondo State in the face of an administration that practically grounded the state in every ramification.



“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, asserts that these protests would have been averted if the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government had been sensitive to the yearning and suffering of the people. He should, therefore, be held responsible for the casualties, calamity, and attendant trauma occasioned by these protests.



“It is indeed a sad reality that Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had to personally dish out cash inducements to some youths, Clergymen, and others from the state treasury to forestall protest at the state capital, Akure. He was later reported to have thanked the people of the state for not joining the protest. What a pity!

“There is no part of the country that needs the protest more than Ondo State in the face of an administration that has practically grounded the state in every ramification,” the statement added.



The party alleged that Aiyedatiwa was yet to account for the N5 billion that the federal government released to all the states as palliatives in the wake of the uproar from Nigerians after the withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

“The monthly allocation from the Federation Account that averages N10 billion every month since December 2023 has no impact on the state. In fact, the allocation for last month was N11 billion.



“The only visible project in the state is the renovation of the Government House, especially the perimeter fence which is reported to cost a whooping N1 billion. Are these not enough reasons for the citizens to protest till Aiyedatiwa tells us where he has warehoused the people’s money?



“But Ondo State with her very sophisticated citizenry will not allow themselves to engage in a violent protest that will set the state backward and therefore decided to stay peacefully at home to protest the bad governance they have experienced in the last nine years. Is it the sit-at-home protest that Aiyedatiwa is celebrating as ‘not participating’ in the protest?” PDP queried.

It also called on the governor to stop playing to the gallery and use his remaining few months to touch the lives of the citizens who are truly hungry and angry.