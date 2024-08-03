CFAO Presents Salient Attributes of All-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian auto market has just received a significant boost with the grand unveiling of the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado from Toyota by CFAO, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria.

This latest model promises to enhance both off-road and everyday driving experiences, making it an essential addition to any vehicle enthusiast’s collection.

With over 11.3 million vehicles sold in more than 170 countries, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is one of the best-selling models in the world. The recent launch introduced two extraordinary editions—the Limited Edition, also known as the First Edition, and the Adventure Edition—at the CFAO Toyota showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Boasting enhanced new features, the Land Cruiser Prado is designed to excel in both rugged terrains and daily commutes.

Toyota has ensured that this vehicle lives up to its reputation for quality, durability, and reliability, with a focus on creating a vehicle that can “go anywhere and come back safely.”

A Blend of Power and Performance

The all-new Land Cruiser Prado comes equipped with a powerful gasoline 2.4L turbo-charged engine with an engine torque of 430NM @ 1700 – 3600 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering an exhilarating driving experience that balances power and efficiency.

Its robust design, advanced technology, and exceptional off-road capabilities ensure that every journey is an unforgettable adventure.

Since its first launch in 1951, the Land Cruiser has maintained its classic, sturdy body and chassis architecture. The new model developed on the same platform similar to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, offers significantly enhanced all-terrain capabilities.

Advanced Features for Superior Off-Roading

A key feature of the new Land Cruiser Prado is the stabilizer bar with a disconnection mechanism, introduced for the first time in a Toyota vehicle.

At the touch of a button, the driver can disconnect the front stabilizer bar system to increase suspension travel, making it easier to conquer obstacles. This system automatically reconnects at speeds above 30 km/h to ensure optimum road holding.

The Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitor systems provide additional assistance during off-road driving, featuring four cameras with a high-resolution screen to help navigate challenging landscapes.

Classic Design Meets Modern Functionality

The Land Cruiser Prado’s design artfully combines traditional elements with modern features, resulting in a vehicle that excels in both style and function. The exterior boasts a classic Land Cruiser silhouette with strong horizontal lines, while the new-generation model has significantly updated dimensions: 4,930mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,935mm in height, with an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm.

The vehicle also includes features like Crawl Control for obstacle clearance assistance, a Heads-Up Display for easier reading of vital information, and up to 8 airbags for enhanced safety.

Reliability and Assurance

Toyota by CFAO ensures the availability of genuine parts for all customers and offers the new Land Cruiser Prado with a 3-year or 100,000-kilometer manufacturer’s warranty, whichever comes first.

The unveiling coincided with the first anniversary of Toyota by CFAO in Nigeria, marking a year of meeting customer demands with a range of passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and after-sales services.