N’Assembly South-East Caucus Condemns Ethnic Profiling of Igbo, Wants Masterminds Arrested

Ndubuisi Francis and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Southeast Caucus of the National Assembly has strongly condemned the continued ethnic profiling of Igbos over the ongoing #Endbadgovernment protests across the country, describing it as dangerous.

The group, in a statement titled, “State of the Nation:: Position of the Southeast Caucus on the ethnic profiling of the Igbos against the Background of the mass protest across the country,” and signed by the Southeast leaders of both chambers of the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo.

They described as unfortunate and dangerous the ethnic profiling of Igbos in the ongoing mass protests across the country, adding that this was evident in the relative calm experienced in the five South eastern states.

“For the records, the Igbo nation, in obedience to the advice of their leaders, governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, parliamentarians and others in the private sector had taken a reasoned and strategic decision not to participate in the on-going nationwide protests.

“We are, therefore, surprised and disappointed that Igbos are still made scapegoats, and targeted as instigators of protests, as shown in several statements (such as the Igbo Must Go hashtag and call by a certain ‘Lagospedia’ X(Twitter) handle) and videos trending online.

“This dangerous ethnic profiling is unwarranted, and must stop. It was such profiling that led to the millions of deaths in Nigeria from the 1950’s to the unfortunate civil war in 1967 to 1970.

“Elsewhere in Africa it led to the genocide in Rwanda and the xenophobia in South Africa.

“We demand that the security agencies bring to book the purveyors of this hate speeches in line with the cybercrimes act

while we continue to appeal to Igbos across the country to stay away from the protests, and remain law abiding,” the statement added.