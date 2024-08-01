Northern Elders Back Protests, N’Delta Opts Out, Courts Restrict Protesters in FCT, Lagos, Ogun

•What to expect from states

The proposed countrywide demonstrations to protest against alleged bad governance by the President Bola Tinubu administration, starting today, appears to have divided the nation along the north and Niger Delta divides.

While some prominent northern leaders have declared support for the idea, because it seemed to reflect the reality and mood of the nation, the Niger Delta people have questioned the motive of the planned protests.

This, notwithstanding, some state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while pre-empting the worst case scenario, had obtained court orders restricting movements of protesters and within a specified time frame.

Conversely, indications of limited turn out from state to state as the protests commence today, have begun to manifest nationwide.

Some Northern Nigeria elders and stakeholders had yesterday announced their full support for the planned nationwide hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

In a statement by Professor Usman Yusuf, the elders and the stakeholders including Hajia Najatu Muhammad, Mallam Salihu Lukman and Dr. Umar Ardo, also tabled seven demands to the government of President Tinubu.

They stated that Nigeria had long been facing unprecedented challenges of insecurity, excruciating poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, diseases, high cost of living, all on account of bad governance and corruption in public offices.

“We acknowledge that the primary purpose of any government is to secure life and property, and enhance the welfare of its citizens. Any regime that cannot guarantee these basic rights loses all legal and moral authority of being in power, and would naturally incur the wrath of citizens. It can therefore only remain in office more by default than by public consent.

“This seems to be the state our dear country, Nigeria, is drifting towards. Over the years, successive governments at all levels, including the incumbent ones, fell short of delivering the requisite leadership.

“Consequently, Nigerians have been thrown into a state of social dislocation that has plunged citizens, especially the youths, into disillusionment, disappointment, frustration and hopelessness.

“To press home their legitimate demands concerning the cost of living crisis, insecurity and the worrisome drift in the ship of state, Nigerian youths have resolved to go on a 10 day nationwide protest from the 1st to 10th August, 2024. We therefore wrote this special text to state our position concerning this resolve to protest and the attitude of the government to it.

“First, we want to affirm the constitutionally protected right of all citizens to assemble and to protest. We also acknowledge that the cause for protest against the system is valid and justifiable. We wish to state clearly that we firmly stand by our youths in their resolve to exercise their right to protest.

“Second, we call on the federal government to be pragmatic in its approach to the resolution of the crisis if it hopes to amicably resolve and mitigate the risks associated with mass protests.”

“To this end we recommend that the government immediately takes the following steps: Engage in dialogue: Identify and directly engage with the youth leaders and protesters to understand and address their grievances.

“Outsourcing this responsibility to others, such as traditional, religious, labour, civil society leaders is not going to work. The use of state forces to intimidate, cajole and harass protesters can only further escalate an already volatile situation.

“We have recently seen that in the EndSARS protests. Engagement remains the best and most effective solution. Implement reforms: Sincerely address the demands of the protesters by implementing meaningful reforms, demonstrating goodwill and a commitment to change;

“Support youth empowerment: Invest in youth development programs, education, innovation, entrepreneurship initiatives. Enhance economic development: Implement policies that would enhance general economic development of the country;

“Improve governance: Enhance transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance against personalised leadership, tackling corruption and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

“Ensure security: Ensure that the state security forces respect the rights of protesters by allowing them access for peaceful assembly without interference, intimidation or harassment and protect them against any harm;

“Lead by example: The government and its leadership should lead by example, demonstrating sacrifice, integrity, accountability and transparency so as to inspire trust and confidence.

“Having been in the trenches himself leading several protests, from the NADECO days to 2014, President Tinubu knows more than others the value of protest.

“To the protesting youths, we want to assure you that we understand and support your decision to exercise your constitutional right to peaceful protests in demanding good governance and accountability from your leaders.

“We believe that this is a legitimate and necessary step towards reclaiming your future and ensuring a better Nigeria for us all.

“As elders, while we stand shoulder to shoulder with you on this, we urge you to remain peaceful and law-abiding during these protests, avoiding any actions that may be misconstrued as violent, harmful, destructive, offensive or threatening to public peace.

“We also call on you to engage in dialogue if the government extends a hand of fellowship to you in addressing the root causes of your discontent and grievances.”

They stressed that by taking these measures, the government can address the underlying issues driving the protests, reduce tensions, create a more stable and prosperous future and avoid disruption and chaos.

Curiously, some five socio-political groups in the 19 Northern states, have accepted the federal government’s offer of dialogue as a way to find solution to the nations problems.

The groups, therefore, forwarded a letter in this regard to Tinubu through the Minister of Information Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

Spokesman of the groups and former Niger State Public Relations Officer of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya disclosed this at a press conference jointly addressed by the leadership of the groups in Minna.

“In view of the above and repeated Government calls for dialogue especially through traditional Rulers and through the Honorable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who has shown maturity and mutual respect to all sides: FGN and the Public.

“We in the above named groups do accept the Government’s offer of dialogue. We, therefore, call all our members in the 19 Northern states of Nigeria and across the Nation to stand down our intended participation in the Protest.”

But on their part, the Niger Delta stated that, “We of Niger Delta are bracing up for the impending nation-wide protest but in opposition to it. Why? First, none of the 10 demands put forward by the protesters covers substantial interests of the Niger Delta region. Not even the matter of the East-West Highway uncompleted in 18 years.

“Secondly, all the self-determination struggles that the Niger Delta has waged in 20 years did not receive support from other regions – namely, (1) Ogoni ethnic cleansing (1994-1995), (2) Kaiama Resource Control Declaration of 1998 (3) the fight for the setting up of the NDDC (2000) (4) Odi massacre and demolition (1999)(5) the 1998 Jesse (Sapele) burst oil pipeline fire that killed over 1000 persons (6) Niger Delta demand for minimum of 25% derivation clause at the 2005 National Reforms Confab(7) military invasion and bombardment of Gbaramatu Ijaw Kingdom (2009),(8) Military suppression of Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) 2004-2009, (9) recent military attack, killings and demolition of the Urhobo Community of Okuama (2024).

“In all these cases, the Southwest and North never supported the Niger Delta. It is also reasoned by the Niger Delta that, the Tinubu government, regardless of its wrong-headed and poverty-inducing policies, is likely to favour Niger Delta more than those of previous administrations. Therefore, we of the Niger Delta are to ‘sit down look’ this time around.

These were the resolutions made at a stakeholders’ meeting of representatives of Niger Delta Ethnic Groups, Women and Youth organised by the NDDC in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders at the meeting, the National Secretary of First Phase Ex-agitators, Mr Nature Kieghe, said though protest was the right of the people, any of such event with the motive of destabilising the country to bring about anarchy should be resisted by the citizens.

In another breath, Delta Youths under the Augie’s of Delta Concerned Youth’s have announced their withdrawal from today’s planned protest against bad governance and hunger ravaging the country.

Addressing journalists in Warri, the group’s Director General, Kelvin Ejimudo, who was accompanied by other members, said the protest could not solve the problems confronting the country.

Although he admitted that times are hard in the country, Ejimudo urged all Nigerians to support the government to succeed.

Similarly, some Yoruba leaders have continued to declared total opposition to the protest, begging the youths to avoid the repeat of the attendant effect of the ENDSARs protest in the country.

Leaders of the group under the aegis of Yoruba Leaders of Thought, said though Nigerians have inalienable constitutional rights to demonstrate, embarking on protest would not solve the hungers in the country.

Addressing journalist in Ado-Ekiti, the National Leader, Elder Tajudeen Olusi, said Tinubu and the state governors were aware of the economic hardship and bold steps were being taken to salvage the situation.

The elder statesman represented by the National Secretary, Bayo Aina, appealed to Nigerians, most especially the people of the Southwest to shun the protest as it was a ploy by disgruntled elements to destabilise Bola Tinubu’s administration for personal gains.

But the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), has appealed to Tinubu to address citizens in a broadcast and engage their legitimate grievances, calm frayed nerves, and break the icy tension that has formed across parts of the country.

The organisation also urged the President to affirm his administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of citizens by compelling all government machinery and authorities to safeguard the lives and well-being of every citizen under their watch.

Robert Egbe, Media and Communication Officer, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in a statement, urged the police and security agencies to fulfil their obligations as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) by ensuring that the right of citizens to peacefully assemble is upheld without interference.

However, one of the groups behind the protests, known as Enough Is Enough (EIE), said the protest would begin today nationwide.

Executive Director of EIE, Yemi Adamolekun, who spoke yesterday on ARISE NEWS Channel, noted that the demands were crafted based on public opinion polls conducted on social media.

She said Nigerians have dismissed the proposal put forth by Inspector General of Police (IG) Kayode Egbetokun, sparking significant discourse among Nigerian citizens and legal experts.

A legal practitioner, Ewa Okpo, who also spoke on ARISE NEWS yesterday, and pointed out that, under Section 83 of the Police Act 2022, the police were mandated to protect the rights of citizens to protest. Okpo emphasised that the law did not require protesters to inform the police of their plans but mandated the police to provide security when informed.

But a lawyer and APC chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa,acknowledged the legitimacy of the protests but expressed concern over potential hijacking by hoodlums and political opportunists.

In the same stroke, the Womanifesto, a body of over 300 women rights activists, advocates and organisations, has enlisted for the protest.

A statement by Womanifesto’s Convener, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, stated that the group “declares that it will join the #ENDBADGOVERNANCE protest in Nigeria to demand for accountability and good governance devoid of harassment and intimidation.”

Akiyode-Afolabi said as working professionals, thought leaders, human rights advocates and mothers, they identifiedwith the suffering of Nigerians fueled by high inflation, low purchasing power, high cost of electricity and fuel as well as wasteful spending by governments at federal, state and local government levels.

The group noted that attempts to minimise the pains of Nigerians and their desire and right to display grievances through protests would be resisted by Womanifesto.

Although it is not yet determined if the protests would go on for the proposed 10 days, indications of what is likely to be are beginning to manifest from state to state.

Below are the happenings in some of the states and the federal capital, preparatory to the protests, indicating what to expect.

FCT, Abuja

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a High Court, has ordered the #Endbadgovernance and hunger protesters to restrict their planned protest to the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Oriji issued the order while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike.

The judge predicated his decision on the need to protect other citizens in the nation’s capital as well as prevent the breakdown of law and order.

In the exparte application argued by Chief Ogwu James Onoja (SAN) the FCT minister applied for an order of interim injunction restraining the five leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, street, offices and public premises within the FCT between August 1 and August 10, or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In his ruling, Oriji, who recognised the rights of the protesters to embark on the exercise, however restricted them to the stadium in view of the fears expressed by the minister.

But the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned protests, with an assurance that the present government has been working day and night to get the country back on its feet.

She made the plea when she met with governors’ wives in the State House, Abuja to outline Renewed Hope Initiative’s upcoming activities and collaborations with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“I will appeal to them to be patient. We didn’t come here playing. We came here to work because for one, I know we will leave this place one day and I want to go into a Nigeria that will not be a burden to me.

“I’ll be much older and I want to make sure that I take my rest in a very conducive and nice atmosphere. And that’s what we’re doing. If they’re trying to be disruptive, then it’s left between them and the law,” she said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has also pleaded with Nigerians of whatever persuasion, belief, demography, gender and status to prioritise peace and progress and shun calls for protest against hunger and not to destroy the country because of any faceless group.

He made the appeal yesterday at a conference called by the federal government, urging the protagonists of the nationwide protest against hardship to call off the protest.

In his remarks, titled: “Peace and Stability: the bedrock of our economic recovery and driver for good governance”, he expressed government’s concern about the dangers associated with protests that were vulnerable to being hijacked by bandits, insurgents and other criminals.

“Our appeal is that Nigerians should please pursue the path of peace, dialogue and collaboration in addressing the challenges that collectively confront us. Please go about your legitimate businesses and avoid actions and/or association that are capable of disturbing the peace of the country. Remain vigilant as well,” Akume said.

At the same time, the Senate at an emergency plenary, and after about two hours of closed door session, passed a resolution urging planners of the protest to jettison the idea.

The Red Chamber maintained that one year was too short a time to assess the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s government .

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, after the adoption of the resolution, said, “On the protest slated for tomorrow (today), August 1, 2024, the Senate kindly urge the planners to shelve their plans because one year is not long enough for the policies being implemented by the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to yield the desired results.

“The Senate urges the protesters to give the government more time to address their demands, considering the measures being put in place to ameliorate the situation in the country.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, assured the youths, especially the organisers of the that the government would not intimidate, entice, buy off, or stifle their constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression.

He said, rather, they would create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that their voices are heard at the highest levels of government.

Abbas, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a townhall meeting with carefully selected youth groups and organisations, told the youths that expressing grievances or calling for protest was only the first step in the dialogue chain.

This, nonetheless, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has stated that approval had not been given for the use the Eagle Square to organisers of the nationwide protests against hardships.

His clarification while fielding questions from reporters during an inspection of a road connecting two communities in Abaji Area Council, prompted heightened security at the facility.

“I never approved the use of Eagle Square for anybody, which likely informed the security measures to ensure all public areas are well-protected. We will not allow hoodlums to take advantage and begin to vandalise our infrastructure.

“We don’t want to take anything for granted; we want to make sure that security is tight and intact,” Wike said.

But in anticipation of the commencement of the protests, the Nigeria Army, Navy, Nigeria Civil Defence Corp and the Mobile Police Officers, yesterday, took to the streets of Abuja.

The patrol was generally seen as show of strength to intimidate the organisers of the national protests.

Lagos

Aside from securing a court order restricting movements in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday called on those planning protest in the state to shelve their plans and embrace dialogue.

In a 20-minute address at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Sanwo-Olu said there was no need for the protest, stressing that so much was being done by the government across sectors to alleviate the pains of the citizens and set the country on the path of sustainable prosperity.

The governor said although peaceful protests remained fundamental rights protected by the constitution to air their grievances, he, however, sent a strong warning to elements with sinister tendencies who might want to exploit the demonstration to execute their own plans.

Sanwo-Olu queried the need for anyone to protest and the outcome to come from shutting down the economy against the backdrop of various efforts and interventions the Government had made.

“It is pertinent to ask if the protest is a catalyst for progress the nation requires at this time? Will such a protest suddenly ensure that all of our challenges disappear in 10 days? Will the protest suddenly ensure the prices of food stuff drop by the 11th day?

“Will shutting down the economy for 10 days inspire economic growth we earnestly desire? I hold the strong view that a protest at this time will do none of these things for us as a nation. Rather, it would roll back the modest gains that we have made in various facets of our socio-economic life as a people.”

Also, in Lagos, the Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, His Grace, Alfred Adewale Martins, has cautioned protesters to ensure that the nationwide protests were not hijacked by impostors and infiltrators that might have ulterior motives.

The Archbishop, however, called on the federal government to allow the protesters to exercise their fundamental human rights and to take the protests as feedbacks from the citizens they govern.

At the same time, the Arewa Community and Traders in Lagos State, have dissociated their people from the planned hunger protest, alleging that fifth columnists, politicians and those who wanted to set Nigeria, especially Lagos on fire, were behind the protests for selfish interests.

Speaking at a press conference at Airport Hotel, Lagos, the leader of the community, Alhaji Shehu Usman, argued that Lagos State, was the target of the planned protest and his people would not allow the home state of Tinubu be set ablaze.

Nevertheless, security operatives have mobilised heavily to Lagos in readiness for the protests, even as there was reported bomb discovery in Ikeja, yesterday.

Edo

In Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who empathised with Nigerians over the current hardship and difficulties that they have had to endure, urged the organisers of the protest to consider adopting other forms of protests outside marching and processions on the streets.

The governor, who reassured the people that the state government had mobilised security agencies to be on high alert and ensure that law and order was maintained and provided, disclosed that some people within the political space were plotting to use the excuse of the protest to cause disruptions and also destroy public infrastructure.

“Our intelligence reveals that plans have been perfected to infiltrate the planned protest matches to cause wanton destruction of lives and property. Armed thugs and some cult groups have been procured and mobilised to attack and burn public buildings and offices, including the Secretariat Complex in Benin City and several newly renovated schools and healthcare centres in several parts of the state.

“Their motive is to settle political scores ahead of the September 2024 gubernatorial elections. We have taken this intelligence very seriously in the light of the massive mobilisation of thugs on the July 18, 2024 in Benin airport and the rampant shooting which led to the death of a police officer.

“This protest is obviously the result of the difficult living conditions which Nigerians have had to endure particularly over the last one year, arising from various policies that have been implemented by the federal government,” he said.

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, on his part, declared that Tinubu’s footprint in the Niger Delta region would discourage the youths from the area from joining any national protest.

He also submitted that nobody including the president would say protest was a sin, but the consequences of the action might not be good for economic development.

Speaking to newsmen on the protest, Momoh stressed that the intervention of President Tinubu in the provision of infrastructure across the nation and especially in Niger Delta region has been unprecedented.

Enugu

There has been lingering perception in Enugu State over the ulterior motive of the sponsors of the protest in the state. The latest, however, coming from the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed it had uncovered sinister plots by the leadership of the APC in the state and the Labour Party (LP), to hide under the cover of the protest to sponsor instability in the state.

In a statement by the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, he said the federal government and security agencies should hold the leaderships of the two parties in the state responsible for any breach of peace “in the name of protest” in the state.

The statement stated: “The PDP is in possession of an impeccable intelligence revealing a sinister plot by the leaderships of the LP in Enugu State, and their newfound allies in the Enugu LP to cause instability in the state under the cover of the nationwide protests.

“The intelligence shows that these opposition leaders have been seriously worried about the soaring popularity of the Governor Peter Mbah Administration occasioned by his evident development and infrastructural strides in the last 14 months. They see the nationwide protest as an opportunity to set the state back and get back at the governor for the 2023 losses.

Bayelsa

Perhaps, ready for the worst, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed that there would be no public holiday in the state as all government offices, markets and businesses would open for normal daily activities.

The governor, who spoke when the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Yenagoa, advised the people not to join the protest, given that it was being orchestrated by failed politicians in the state.

He acknowledged the rights of the people to protest in a democracy, but however stressed that there must be a good reason, which he argued could be resolved through dialogue.

He said his administration deployed dialogue from the beginning and because of his performance, the people re-elected for another term. He, therefore, called on Bayelsans to come to the roundtable to resolve any grievance against government’s policies.

The minister, in his remarks, commended Diri, for his leadership qualities and good working relationship with the government at the centre despite being in opposition.

Lokpobiri said he was in the state on the directive of Tinubu for his appointees to join forces with governors to ensure the protest did not get violent.

Also, the Niger Delta ethnic nationalities, including the Ijaws Youths Congress (IYC), the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and their counterparts from the Itsekiri nation and other ethnic groups, declared no protest in the core-states of the Niger Delta.

At an enlarged meeting presided over by Lokpobiri and the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, they all unanimously agreed that the protest was in their best interest as they were carried along in the planning.

At the same time, the Niger Delta youths under the auspices of Revamp Niger Delta Now Movement (RNDNM) have withdrawn from the planned hardship protest scheduled for tomorrow

Similarly, Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, has called on members and the Bayelsa people, to shun the protest and warned that any of its members found protesting will be sanctioned by the party.

In the same vein, students bodies in Bayelsa State all have withdrawn from the nationwide protest against hardship and hunger in the country, citing the plans by unpatriotic individuals to hijack the protest.

Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, urged residents of the state to boycott the protest. Speaking at an interactive session at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Nwifuru noted that he was aware of the hunger and bad governance but urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu.

The governor warned the people against protests as it often led to unintended consequences, including violence, destruction of property, and disruption of essential services.

“I am aware of the planned protest against hunger and bad governance scheduled to take place across the country including Ebonyi State. While I understand the reasons and concerns that have led to this call to action, I strongly urge you all to refrain from participating in this protest,” he said.

Rivers

Rivers has consistently maintained its opposition to the protest and this position the governor, Sim Fubara, has advanced several times.

It was no wonder again yesterday that a former federal lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe, said it would be most unfair to blame the nation’s collective woes on the actions of one government that was barely two years in office.

Abe, in a statement, expressed doubts that the protest would be peaceful, and added that it would disrupt economic activities and make a difficult situation, even for hard working Nigerians who are already suffering so much.

He said the proposed protest was totally unacceptable and unhelpful, stating that he had seen a lot of hate speech against the Tinubu government circulating online to justify the planned protest.

Gombe

In Gombe, many groups and individuals were strongly against the protest, warning it could be disruptive and turn violent. But the Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (ANGO), in the state yesterday, called for social justice and civic responsibility in the face of protests against bad governance.

ANGO Secretary, Bachama Yusuf, flanked by Chairman Idris Maigari Lawanti and Deputy Chairman Gloria Usman, emphasised the need for robust dialogue between the government and citizens to address widespread hunger, hardship, and insecurity.

While acknowledging steps taken by the federal government, ANGO stressed that Nigerians were still waiting for tangible actions to alleviate their suffering.

Kaduna

In Kaduna , the police command deployed over 25,000 security personnel to strategic flashpoints in the state to ensure law and order during the protest.

Spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the security personnel included the police, the armed forces and personnel of other security agencies.

According to him, the massive security deployment to flashpoints, “is to ensure strict compliance to public order.”

Ogun

Just like in Lagos, the Ogun state government was also able to secure a High Court order instructing sponsors of the protests to limit their activities to four locations in the state. The court also restricted the time frame of the protests to between 8 am and 5 pm.

Granting an application moved by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), Justice O. Ogunfowora, directed that all protests under the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria slogan or any other slogan from August 1 2024 to 10 August 2024 must be limited in place and time.

The judge prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere in the state except at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Kano

In Kano, residents continued to troop to commodity markets to stock up food items, in readiness for the protest. The resolution by the market leaders to close shops prompted the rush to stock up on essential items, despite financial challenges, ranging from the exorbitant prices and scarcity of foods in the state.

But Governor Abba Yusuf acknowledged the constitutional right of Nigerians to conduct peaceful protests in the state. The governor appealed to the organisers and participants to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and devoid of all forms violence or destruction of property.

Yusuf, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting at Government House lamented the hardship being experienced by Nigerians. He said Nigerians have constitutional right to conduct peaceful protest but, appealed to the organisers to shun all forms of provocation during the protest.

“By doing so, we can guarantee a safe and successful protest that conveys the message without causing harm to anyone or anything. Let’s work together to exercise our rights responsibly,” he said.

Ondo

All appears set for the protest to commence in Ondo. Already, security agencies in the state have assured that they’ve heightened security presence at flashpoints across the state to tackle any potential security threats from the planned nationwide hardship protest.

Personnel of the agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the South West Security Network codename Amotekun were armed to the teeth.

The exercise, which began from the Police Command headquarters, Igbatoro road, Akure took the security personnel to through Oba-Adesida, Oyemekun, Arakale and other routes.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, said well-equipped and armed personnel from all security agencies had been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified flashpoints.

“We are on the frontline and I want to let you know that protest is a fundamental human right in any democracy and no responsible government would want to take away such right as guaranteed in section 40 of 1999 constitution as amended.

“However, other Nigerians that are not interested in being part of the protest have their rights as well to freedom of movement. So, the two rights must be respected,” he said.

Cross River

In Cross River State, the feelers were that the protest will hold although those against the protest, such as the All Progressives Congress (APC) had stated that they obtained clearance to hold peaceful processions to show their solidarity with the government.

Taraba

In Taraba State, the Governor, Kefas Agbu, and other stakeholders held several meetings with youths and women against the planned nationwide protest. The governor pleaded with all the youths not to protest tomorrow (today) with promises of engaging the youth in his administration.

He stressed that protests will slow down the development of the state. The Police also advised that any youth that has any plans to protest should send a message to enable the security agencies plan well for any unforeseen circumstances.

Benue

As for the situation report in Benue, it was still that of uncertainty at the time of going to press. Several notable youth groups in the state held press conferences distancing themselves from the planned August 1 protest.

Security agencies in the state conducted a joint show of force, with armed personnel patrolling major streets in Makurdi, the state capital. The Director General of the Bureau for Homeland Security also addressed the press, warning citizens not to participate, as the state security council has credible information that the protest could be hijacked.

Given these developments, it was unclear whether the protest will take place in the state.

Katsina

In Katsina State, it was a mixed reaction as within the civil society organisations, there are those who are for or against the protest.

The Coalition of Northern Groups has drafted a three day event for the protest, while the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State is expected to have a Dialogue with the the Acting Governor Faruk Jobe.

Imo

In Imo State, some people have lost their lives and others injured as gunmen took over the streets of the capital. There was panic in Owerri following the sporadic shooting.

The streets of Owerri were empty with no vehicular movement as residents resorted to shelter in their homes.

However the Imo State Government enjoined the people not to join the protest.

Borno

As of yesterday, the atmosphere in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, remained calm, as there were no groups or organisations actively promoting or advocating for protests.

The state government and security agencies had been dissuading protests, citing concerns that Borno State was still recovering from a decade-long insurgency and that any large-scale demonstrations could potentially disrupt the fragile peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Plateau

The mood in plateau was that of confusion as residents remained in the dark over the planned protest with the state government calling on residents to shun the protest.

Although, some youth groups, including stakeholders, religious and community leaders, had earlier been sensitised by the state government through the secretary to the state government, samuel jatau and the Chief of Staff to the governor Jeremiah Satmak to back out of the protest.

Sokoto

In Sokoto, there were indications that the protest will not hold as leading youth activists that were mobilising residents to participate in the protest in the state had announced their withdrawal from the exercise.

Adamawa

There were indications that though there will be protests in Adamawa state, but it will not be serious. Earlier yesterday, Adamawa Likeminds had a press conference saying: “ No Going Back, We Must Protest”.

Anambra

The mood in Anambra was a mix of uncertainty, fear and nonchalance. Although, some youth groups, including students, religious and community leaders, earlier yesterday while in a solidarity to the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, had backed out.

Delta

In Delta State, Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, had earlier appealed to Nigerians, particularly those behind the planned protest, to shelve the idea, saying such protests would rather aggravate the nation’s challenges.

Oborevwori who said government was addressing issues raised, maintained that such protests would not solve the nation’s challenges considering the outcome of previous protests that were hijacked by hoodlums.

The governor made the appeal while playing host to National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

Also, the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on the organisers of the planned hunger protest to shelve their plan and “endeavour to interface with the leadership of the country for the overall good of the nation.”

The monarchs appealed for calm “to allow Tinubu and the various state governors to fix Nigeria and guarantee sustainable economic growth.”

These were contained in a statement titled ‘’Re: Protest Against Bad Governance from 1st to 10th August 2024: Delta Monarchs Sue for Peace and Patience,’’ issued by the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri.

Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, was earlier presented a bouquet of commendations and assurances that peace will reign in the State during the August 1 planned nationwide protest against hardship in Nigeria. This took place at a Town Hall meeting with a cross-section of Akwa Ibom people, which included youth organisations, Civil Society Organisations, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) Students Associations and the Traditional Rulers Council of the State.

Also, barely 24 hours after they were addressed by Eno, critical stakeholders comprising youth groups, students and market associations backed out of the planned nationwide hardship protest scheduled to commence today.

Among other stakeholders that withdrew from the proposed protests against the economic situation in the country include the state chapters of the NLC, the TUC, CSOs and other interest groups.

Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state chapter of the APC said it was not in support of the planned nationwide protest. State chairman of the party, Aliyu Bello, stated this at a press briefing in in Lafia.

He acknowledged the current economic challenges facing the nation, but pointed out that the planned nationwide protest was politically motivated in order to cause disaffection among the people.

He therefore, urged people of Nasarawa state to remain cautious and to avoid taking part in the protest which may lead to the breach of peace in the state and the country at large.

Also, Mr. Danladi Jatau, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), advocated the need for dialogue and patience to achieve amicable resolutions and workable solutions.

Kogi

On its part, in a statement, the Kogi state government said it was not in support of any planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

In a statement on Sunday, Kogi commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government was in solidarity with the efforts of the Tinubu-led administration to fix the economy.

Fanwo said: “President Bola Tinubu, is working assiduously to get the nation’s economy working again.”

Oyo

Some prominent leaders of the Oyo State chapter of the APC appealed to organisers of the nationwide protests to have a rethink.

The leaders, comprising former federal lawmakers made the appeal in Ibadan at a meeting with APC youths and student leaders, together with other critical stakeholders, where they highlighted the pro-youth policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as reasons to lay aside the proposed protests.

Hon. Kazeem Kolawole Raji who briefed journalists on behalf of the party leaders, said the meeting was called to sensitise members of the party on the potential ills of the planned protest, and to discuss the state of the nation.

Osun

In Osun, both military and paramilitary organisations have staged a show of force around Osogbo, the capital of the state.

This demonstration of strength was aimed at deterring any potential troublemakers during the protest.

On Wednesday morning, around 10:00 a.m., a convoy of approximately 25 trucks, including armed soldiers, conventional and mobile police officers, DSS personnel, and officers from NSCDC paraded the town.

Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command identified trouble spots ahead of the nationwide protest planned and requested protesters to unveil their leaders and intended routes to ensure proper protection.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bello M. Sani, stated this while addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “As we are all aware, Nigerians have the constitutional right to organise peaceful protests for reasons best known to them.

“However, the Kebbi State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, will not hesitate to clamp down on any group of people that might attempt to cause a disturbance of public peace or the unwanted destruction of critical public infrastructure under the guise of peaceful protest in Kebbi State.

Zamfara

The Zamfara State Government ordered the immediate closure of all schools across the state ahead of the protest against economic hardship billed to start today.

In a circular to principals, head teachers, private schools, and the general public, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education in Zamfara, Barira Bagobiri, noted that the measure was taken to avert any security threat that may befall students.

She added that the suspension of the ongoing examination and a new date for its continuation will be announced in due course.

Yobe

To douse the negative impact of the protest, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has met with heads of security agencies in the state.

Buni, who was represented at the meeting by his deputy, Idi Gubana, stated that the purpose was to enhance security in major local government areas and Damaturu, the state capital.

He admonished the people of the state to be calm, assuring that government will continue to work out modalities to cushion the effects of the hardship

Kwara

In Kwara , a Magistrate’s Court has ordered the restriction of organisers of the planned August 1-10 hunger protest in the state to the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the state capital.

Granting an exparte order yesterday, the Chief Magistrate, Jibril Salihu, who presided over the court, said that he agreed with the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sulyman, that such a protest could degenerate into violence if protesters were allowed to run rampage.

The respondents in the case were the Director, DSS, Kwara State; the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command; the Commandant, NSCDC; the Take-It-Back Movement; among others.

Bauchi

Also speaking yesterday, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir, declared that urgent efforts must be taken to meet the demands of the agitators.

The governor who spoke during the commencement of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, however urged the protesters to shelve the planned protest and come to the roundtable for discussions.

Abia

Earlier, the Abia Governor, Alex Otti, in a statewide broadcast, called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community leaders in the state to advise their people against the nationwide protest.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to pursue peaceful means to express their frustration, rather than embark on a protest.

Niger

Also yesterday, the Director General of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project in Niger State, Nmaa Ahmed, urged youths in the state to shun the August 1, protest.

In a statement , Ahmed urged the young people to seek constructive dialogue with the federal government.