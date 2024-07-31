EFCC Interrogates NAHCON Boss, Arabi over Alleged Hajj Fund Mismanagement

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday had as guest, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Arabi.

Arabi’s visit to the headquarters of the anti-graft agency, in the Jabi area of Abuja, was in connection with allegations bordering on mismanagement of hajj fund, Thisday learnt.

When contacted, EFCC’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, assured that he would make necessary inquiries and get back to our correspondent in due course.

Meanwhile, a source at the EFCC’s headquarters claimed that the NAHCON boss was invited to give explanation on an ongoing investigation of about N200 billion fraud that occurred around 2020 and 2021, but another said Arabi was invited over series of petitions that arose from the just concluded 2024 Hajj exercise.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu had doled out the sum of N90 billion to subsidize the cost of travel to the holy land for Nigerian pilgrims.

Confirming Arabi’s presence at the commission to Thisday on Tuesday morning, the source who craved anonymity, stated that the NAHCON boss arrived the headquarters few minutes before 10:00 am and is already been interrogated by a team of detectives.

“As of now, NAHCON chairman has been invited; he is already being interrogated by our crack detectives to provide explanations on some issues that border on allegations of fund mismanagement in the commission” the source said.

When asked if Arabi’s investigation was in anyway connected with the management of the 2024 Hajj funds, the source, explained that the commission has been investigating the Commission “since 2021 over the mismanagement of N200 billion”, adding that three officials from NAHCON already “have made useful statement”, and the CEO being the custodian of the records at NAHCON was invited to tell what he knows by the records.

“The investigation is an ongoing thing, since 2021”, he said before adding that investigators described findings as very messy.

The three NAHCON officials who had already made useful statements to the anti-graft agency include the directors of procurement, finance and programme.

“Now today, the Chief Executive Officer is invited to explain how the fund allocated to the commission is being spent.’’

Although, the source could not ascertain how long Arabi would spend with the agency during the interrogation, he however assured that before the close of work, he would be allowed to go and return the following day if the need arises.

He stated that the commission in pursuit of world’s best standards no longer keep suspects beyond necessary periods. “You can see that the last ministers we invited none was detained”, he said.

According to him, once there is a guarantee that a person would present himself whenever he or she was asked to do so, there would be no need to keep them in custody.

“The CEO has been invited; he has honoured the invitation. He will go back; there is no reason to keep him in the custody when he is already complying.

“The new EFCC is operating in accordance with international best practice. You can see that most of the people invited are always allowed to go if they comply”, he added.