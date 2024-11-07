EFCC Unveils Forensics Laboratory in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has unveiled it chemical forensics laboratory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Unveiling the laboratory at the Commission’s Port Harcourt Directorate yesterday, Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, said it will enhance and fast-rack their oil and gas investigations and strengthen the commission’s extractive industry fraud section.

Olukoyede who disclosed that the laboratory took two years to build, said it would enable the EFCC to conduct comprehensive analysis of petroleum products and crude oil samples for investigative and prosecutorial activities.

He described the project as a significant milestone in the history of the commission in its journey towards advancing transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that the commission, over the years, was relying on external agencies like the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), for its product and sample analyses which often caused delays in critical oil and gas-related investigations.

Olukoyede expressed appreciation to the MacArthur Foundation for funding the project and strengthening the fight against corruption in Nigeria, as well as the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for supervising and guiding the project from inception to its completion.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to the MacArthur Foundation for their unwavering commitment to strengthening anti-corruption institutions in Nigeria, and to our implementing partners for guiding this project from inception to this important milestone”, he said.

In her remarks, Head, Programs, CDD, Mary Okpe, stated that the support for the project was to enhance the technical capabilities of the EFCC, and also to serve as a beacon of progress for all anti-corruption agencies within the country.

She further added that the facility will empower investigative bodies with essential resources to conduct more accurate, scientific analyses in their cases and foster a culture of evidence-based accountability.