EFCC Declares Oil Mogul, Henry Akinduro, Wanted for Fraud



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared an oil mogul, Bolaji Henry Akinduro, wanted for fraud.



According to a circular signed by the spokesman of the agency, Dele Oyewale, Akinduro allegedly obtained money under false pretence and committed stealing by conversion.



Akinduro is the Executive Chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited.



“The public is hereby notified that Bolaji Henry Akinduro, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Obtaining Money under False Pretence and Stealing by Conversion.



“Akinduro, 51, is an indigene of Ondo State and his last known address is 272, Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State.



“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address:info@efcc.gov.ngor the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”