Will Amosun, Daniel and Osoba Support Senator Adeola’s Ambition?

What man ever emerged on the scene of power without being ushered in by giants? Senator Olamilekan Adeola, also known as Yayi, knows this well. Therefore, while eyeing higher political aspirations, he is also seeking support from former Ogun State governors. Adeola, currently representing Ogun West in the Senate, has a political history that includes significant roles in Lagos politics. His ambition, however, may hinge on the backing of Ibikunle Amosun, Gbenga Daniel, and Olusegun Osoba.

Amosun, a former governor has substantial influence within Ogun State. Having switched parties several times, Amosun understands the fluidity of political alliances. Therefore, his support for Adeola could be uncertain due to differing political ambitions and past rivalries.

Daniel, another former governor and senator, also wields considerable political clout. Daniel’s recent switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his focus on national unity might align with Adeola’s goals. However, their political histories and personal ambitions could create friction.

Olusegun Osoba, a veteran politician and former governor, has been acknowledged by Adeola as a political mentor. Osoba’s influence in uniting the APC during challenging times suggests he could be a pivotal supporter. His backing would lend significant credibility to Adeola’s campaign. But the word on the streets is that he already has a candidate, his son Olumide, in mind for the position.

With all these factors, Adeola is unlikely to harvest as much support from the former governors as he would need for the coming days. Amosun’s independent streak, Daniel’s focus on broader national issues, and Osoba’s cautious approach to politics create a complex landscape. Adeola’s ability to paddle across these dynamics will be crucial.

At the end of the day, Adeola’s strategy might be about leveraging Osoba’s mentorship to bridge gaps with Amosun and Daniel. Building a coalition that addresses each former governor’s concerns and ambitions could strengthen his position. But can he get them all together in one interest pot?