CFAO Nigeria Launches All-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) has been launched into the Nigerian auto market by Toyota By CFAO, an authorised distributor of all Toyota vehicle models in Nigeria.

The impressive unveiling, witnessed by top public and private sector stakeholders, took place on Friday, July 19, at the magnificent Toyota By CFAO showroom on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, renowned for its on-road and off-road capabilities, is one of the best-selling Toyota models in the world, with over 11.3 million units sold in more than 170 countries.

The Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, Mr. Denis Martin, said, “The Land Cruiser Prado represents more than just a vehicle; it’s a testament to Toyota’s enduring legacy and our vision for the future. As we honor our roots, we’re also pushing boundaries, much like the Prado itself—equally at home on city streets and rugged terrains.”

Mr. Martin added, “Today, we also celebrate a significant milestone—Toyota by CFAO’s first anniversary. It’s been a year of growth, learning, and creating strong partnerships with all stakeholders. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our customers for your trust, which motivates us, and our partners, for your crucial collaboration in our success. Moving forward, we are committed to continuous improvement for our standard of excellence, both in the vehicles we offer and the service we provide. As we enter our second year, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to further enhance your driving experience and strengthen our bond with the community.”

Providing insight into the new vehicle, the Managing Director of Toyota by CFAO, Mr. Boye Ajayi, said, “Today, we unveil not just one, but two extraordinary editions of the Land Cruiser Prado—the Limited Edition, also known as the First Edition, and the Adventure Edition. The theme of our event, ‘Back to the Roots,’ perfectly encapsulates the essence of what we are celebrating here today. The Limited Edition, with only 2000 units produced worldwide, takes us back to our roots, commemorating the inception of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. It symbolizes exclusivity, history, and an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence. Each unit is a testament to Toyota’s dedication to crafting vehicles that stand the test of time while pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

He also explained, “These vehicles represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and versatility. With the new 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, T24A-FTS turbo charged powerful gasoline (petrol) engine, the Land Cruiser Prado delivers an exhilarating driving experience, combining power and efficiency in perfect harmony. Its robust design, advanced technology, and off-road capabilities ensure that every journey is an adventure to remember.”

The brand partner, Mai Atafo, was on hand to provide further details about the vehicle, which captivated the invited guests and became the center of attention.

Among the notable features of the vehicle, which is already available in all Toyota by CFAO outlets in Nigeria, is the Electric Power System (EPS)—the first in the Land Cruiser family—that facilitates improved maneuverability. Additionally, the new Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism anti-roll bar system significantly enhances the vehicle’s off-road capabilities while guaranteeing outstanding comfort.