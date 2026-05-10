Ribadu in High-level Meetings With Vance, Rubio as Nigeria, US Deepen Security Cooperation

*NSA seeks stronger counterterrorism collaboration amid Sahel insecurity

*US officials commend Nigeria’s leadership role in regional peace efforts

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria and the United States have stepped up efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation on security, as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, held high-level meetings with the US Vice President, JD Vance, Acting NSA and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and other top US government officials in Washington.



Ribadu, who undertook a three-day working visit to the US from May 4 to May 6, conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s longstanding strategic partnership with the US, to the US officials.

During the visit, the NSA also met with the US Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, and Assistant Secretary of War, Daniel Zimmerim.



A statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the engagements provided an opportunity for both countries to review the current state of relations and to strengthen collaboration in counterterrorism, defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security, and democratic governance.

During the meetings, Ribadu stressed the need for sustained international collaboration in tackling growing security threats across West Africa and the Sahel region.



According to Onanuga, the NSA also conveyed President Tinubu’s strong commitment to Nigeria’s longstanding strategic partnership with the US.

The meetings provided an opportunity for both sides to review the current state of Nigeria–United States relations.

Ribadu stressed the importance of sustained cooperation in addressing terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and cyber threats.



The NSA also reaffirmed Nigeria’s regional security role, saying the country “remains fully committed to working with international partners in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic development across Africa.”

He further underscored Nigeria’s role as a regional leader and frontline state in counterterrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin and West Africa.



Discussions between Ribadu and the US officials also focused on the evolving security situation in the Sahel, the need for enhanced regional cooperation, and the importance of strengthening institutional capacity to respond effectively to complex and asymmetric threats.



At a meeting with Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Hooker at the US Department of State, Ribadu expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the US government for its continued support and cooperation in various sectors, particularly in security assistance, intelligence collaboration, defence capacity building, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations.



He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to implementing the agreed roadmap under the Nigeria–US Joint Working Group (JWG), established to advance structured bilateral cooperation on strategic and security-related matters.

Both sides reviewed progress under the JWG framework. They discussed practical measures to enhance the implementation of agreed initiatives, including intelligence sharing, military cooperation, counterterrorism support, border security, strategic communications, and capacity development for Nigerian security institutions.



The discussions also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular channels of communication and strengthening institutional coordination between the two countries to address common security challenges.

The NSA also used the opportunity to brief US officials on ongoing reforms and operational measures being undertaken by the federal government to improve national security, stabilise affected communities, and address the root causes of insecurity.



He emphasised the administration’s whole-of-government approach, which combines kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement, economic development, deradicalisation initiatives, and regional partnerships.

On their part, US officials commended Nigeria’s continued leadership role in regional peace and security efforts and acknowledged Nigeria’s importance as a strategic partner of the United States in Africa.



Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values, regional stability, economic cooperation, and the promotion of sustainable peace and security across West Africa and the Sahel.

The meetings concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen further bilateral engagement through sustained diplomatic dialogue, enhanced defense and security cooperation, and the effective implementation of ongoing bilateral initiatives under the Joint Working Group framework.



Both Nigeria and the United States expressed optimism about the future of the strategic partnership while also reaffirming their readiness to continue working closely to advance shared interests and address common global and regional challenges.

Recall that in November 2025, Ribadu led a delegation of 10 senior Nigerian government officials to meet with US officials in Washington, DC.



A month later, in December 2025, the NSA received a delegation from the United States Congress in Abuja.

The delegation, led by senior members of the House, included representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, Norma Torres, Scott Franklin, Juan Ciscomani, and Riley Moore.