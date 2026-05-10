Oyebanji Preaches against Violence, Says His Re-election Not Worth the Blood of Any Citizen  

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has canvassed a peaceful conduct of the June 20 governorship election, saying his re-election bid does not worth the blood of any citizen of the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer spoke at the weekend while addressing rallies at Emure, Ise/Orun and Ikere local government areas (LGAs) in continuation of his campaign and statewide engagement with citizens and stakeholders ahead of the governorship poll.

Rounding off the campaign for the day in Ikere Ekiti, the governor emphasised his stand against violent and bloody electioneering, urging members of his party to remain calm, work assiduously and reply the opposition with a resounding victory on June 20.

The governor noted that since he started the statewide citizens’ engagements and campaign tour since Monday, there was no record of violence anywhere, adding that he wanted the momentum of peaceful conduct and issue- based campaigns sustained throughout the electioneering period.

He had earlier in the day made a case for a peaceful and violence-free election at Emure Ekiti, his first port of call, where he appealed to APC members, members of other political parties and all citizens and residents of the state not to be involved in any act that could lead to loss of lives at the poll.

Oyebanjispecifically stressed that his quest for a second term in office should not come at the expense of human lives as he was optimistic of a historic re-election under the atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He again reiterated the readiness of his party and its teeming members to toe the line of peace before, during and after the election to allow for a successful conduct of the poll.

He said: “As we go back to our wards and polling units, let us be at peace with one another. The APC is a party of peace, a party of order and a party of process. We should not fight with anybody. We started the campaign on Monday and we have not had problems anywhere and that speaks to our party’s love for peace and unity.

“Our ambition, my ambition and the ambition of every other person in Ekiti State are not worth the blood of any Ekiti man. By God’s grace, this election will hold and we will all be alive and in good health when our government is re-elected. All of us shall have our share in the prosperity it will bring.”

He used the opportunity of the Ikere rally to commend the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, whom she praised for her steadfastness, loyalty and being a good ambassador of the town and a co-pilot in the success story the administration has become so far.