Sultan: A True Muslims Should Be Agent of Peace, Reconciliation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar, has disclosed that a true Muslim would be a peace builder as a result of the teachings of Islam.

Speaking at the inauguration and handing over of an ultra-modern mosque build to celebrate Asiwaju Khamis Badmus’ 80th birthday in Osogbo weekend, he said true understanding of Islamic religion helped to build a disciplined and enlightened Muslim, who turned intolerance into friendship and hostility into love.



The Sultan, who was represented by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, said the essence of mosque was beyond just the observance of five daily prayers.



“Let me give my Muslim brothers and sisters some advice. Let us make efforts to understand our religion properly. True religious understanding should produce disciplined, compassionate and enlightened Muslims who build peace and not destroy it. Religion should transform us inwardly, turning intolerance into friendship, hostility into love and conflict into collaboration. In essence, we become agents of peace and reconciliation”, he said.



Also, the National Missioner of Ansar-u-Deen Society, Sheik Abdulrahman Ahmad, while commending Badmus for the edifice, noted that a mosque should not be reduced to just observance of five daily prayers, saying it was the nucleus of the Muslim society, where social, economic and political conflict were resolved for the progress of the society.



“The Mosque of Qubah, in the city of Madinah in 622 CE, the purpose was not for Salat alone. That Mosque was designed to serve Islam by accommodating such necessary institutions as School, Library, Treasury, Information Centre, Court of law, Mini Parliament and even Hospital. In a nutshell, going by its original design, the Mosque should be the social symbol of Muslim development theoretically and practically, on the platform of unity.



“Unfortunately, however, because of Muslims’ diversionary penchant for accumulating material wealth, the Mosque gradually declined to the level of a place of worship alone. And that is the real cause of the backwardness or even, retardation, in which the global Muslim Ummah is entangled today. Hence, the Ummah must ensure that the mosque serves its original purpose”, he said.

The event was attended by Islamic leaders from the South-west as well as captain of industries and traditional rulers, including, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi; former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and others.