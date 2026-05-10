EFCC Declares Ex-minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Wanted for Alleged Fraud

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted for alleged abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

In a statement shared on its website, the anti-graft agency said “anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts” should contact the EFCC offices through the number listed on the page.

“Farouq, 52, is an indigene of Zamfara State, and her last known address is EN008, Okpo River, off Agulu street, Maitama, Abuja,” the wanted notice reads.



Umar Farouq served as a minister from 2019 to 2023 in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-graft agency is investigating the ministry she oversaw over alleged N37 billion fraud.

On April 16, 2026, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo issued an arrest warrant against Umar Farouq.

The presiding judge, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, also granted an order of arrest against a permanent secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.



The order was granted following an application by the EFCC after the defendants failed to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment.

Umar Faruoq and Alkali, alongside one Sani Mohammed, are facing a 21-count charge bordering on breach of trust and abuse of office as filed by the EFCC.

The commission had alleged that the defendants misappropriated about $1.3 million and N746.6 million.

According to the EFCC, part of the funds meant to be refunded to the ministry after payments made under a social intervention program was allegedly converted for personal use.