ADC Confirms Atiku’s N90m Payment for Presidential Nomination Form

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid for his presidential form to contest under the party’s platform and received his payment receipt.



This was disclosed in the party’s official statement posted on its X account yesterday.

The ADC post on Atiku was accompanied by an Official Receipt No. 2881 confirming the transaction.

The document confirmed the payment of ₦90 million via bank draft, which was stated as the cost of the presidential nomination form ahead of the 2027 general election. The receipt was dated Friday, May 8, 2026.



The party explained: “A New Chapter in Nigeria’s Democratic Journey. “H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election.”

The ADC described the development as part of what it called a wider political shift within the party, framing it as a moment of strategic significance in its evolving electoral posture.



“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC,” it read.

Reinforcing its broader political messaging, the party positioned itself as an emerging alternative in Nigeria’s competitive opposition space.



It added, “As Nigerians continue to seek credible alternatives, the ADC remains committed to providing a strong platform built on unity, competence, economic recovery, security, and national progress.”

According to the announcement, the next formal step in the process will take place in the coming days.

It noted, “The formal presentation of nomination forms is expected on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat, Abuja.”



The party further framed the development as part of growing internal momentum ahead of the election cycle.

“The movement is growing. Hope is rising. Expect more,” the party concluded.

The confirmation of Atiku’s receipt signals an early and notable move in the unfolding 2027 political contest, as parties begin to activate structures and test alignments ahead of the national vote.