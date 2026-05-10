SDP Elects New Officers, Accuses APC of Crushing Opposition, Vows Fierce Battle for Power in 2027

*Picks Adebayo as presidential candidate

*Bugaje accuses INEC, judiciary of undermining opposition

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday launched a blistering attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of shrinking democratic space, manipulating state institutions and attempting to wipe out opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general election, even as the party declared itself ready to challenge for power at the national level.

This is as the party adopted its 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, as its consensus presidential flag bearer for the 2027 general election.



At its 2026 National Convention held in Bauchi State where Professor Sadiq Gombe emerged as the newly elected National Chairman of the party, it accused the federal government of using the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as political tools while impoverishing Nigerians through policies that had worsened hardship, unemployment, insecurity and rising food prices.



Chairman of the convention, Professor Usman Bugaje, told delegates that Nigeria was drifting towards authoritarianism and warned that attempts to suppress opposition parties would ultimately fail.

He said despite worsening economic conditions and political intimidation, Nigerians remained determined to reclaim the country from what he described as failed leadership.



“Congratulations for the courage of conviction and for standing out from a timid and spineless crowd running to take shelter in a ruling party that has stolen this country dry while leaving Nigerians in excruciating poverty and utter misery,” Bugaje declared.

According to him, democratic institutions had allegedly become instruments in the hands of politicians determined to retain power at all costs.



“National institutions like the judiciary and democratic institutions like INEC have become tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians, tossed around like chess pieces,” he said.

“The attempt by the ruling party to block political space and eliminate opposition is one of the most despicable offences in a democracy.”



Drawing parallels with the military era, Bugaje referenced the late General Sani Abacha, saying authoritarian forces had historically failed despite wielding enormous power.

“Only a quarter of a century ago, General Abacha, with all his military might, detained who he could and did what he could, yet he could not achieve what he wanted,” he stated.



In a related development, SDP National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, declared that the party had successfully resisted attempts by “self-serving politicians and coalition forces” to hijack its structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Presenting the State of the Party address, Agunloye said the SDP had undergone internal reforms and cleansing exercises aimed at restoring discipline and protecting the party’s ideological foundation.



“The party survived the siege of takeover attempts by self-serving politicians and agents of coalition who reacted violently to the internal cleansing activities,” he said.

According to him, the SDP had reclaimed its structure and repositioned itself as a credible opposition force capable of competing nationally.



“Our party has been able to reclaim and re-establish itself and has been brought back to its original owners,” he said.

Agunloye disclosed that the party had recorded electoral victories in the last four years, winning senatorial, House of Representatives, state assembly and local government seats across the country.

He also revealed that the SDP secured major legal victories against INEC over what he described as unlawful interference in the party’s affairs.

The convention also produced a new National Working Committee (NWC) through voice votes conducted in line with the party constitution.

Meanwhile, Professor Gombe emerged as National Chairman alongside other national officers elected unopposed by delegates.

In his acceptance speech, Gombe pledged to lead the party with discipline, transparency and strict adherence to constitutional provisions.

He said, “Nigeria today is bleeding and in dire need of upright, committed and patriotic leadership. We are not going to take anything for granted.”

The newly elected officers later took the oath of office, pledging loyalty to the party and commitment to its integrity, unity and prosperity.

Convention officials said the entire process complied with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, adding that the commission had been duly notified in line with the mandatory 21-day notice requirement.

The party leadership described the convention as peaceful, transparent and a major step towards strengthening the SDP ahead of the 2027 political contest.

Meanwhile, the party also yesterday adopted its 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, as its consensus presidential flag bearer for the 2027 general election.

Adebayo emerged unopposed after delegates and party leaders unanimously endorsed him for the race.

The motion for his adoption was first moved by the Lagos State Chairman of the party and subsequently supported by chairmen from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, drawing overwhelming approval from convention delegates.

The development effectively positions Adebayo as the party’s standard bearer ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the event, Adebayo declared that he is “anointed by God” to provide what he described as a befitting opposition to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He said Nigerians were suffering from hardship, insecurity, unemployment, poverty and poor leadership, insisting that the country needed a new direction.

According to him, many Nigerians were questioning why graduates remained jobless years after leaving universities and polytechnics, while families struggled daily with hunger and lack of access to healthcare.

He said, “The answer is that God is taking His time to give us a day like this. I am anointed by God to give President Tinubu a befitting opposition.”

The SDP candidate accused the ruling APC of suppressing internal democracy and attempting to weaken opposition parties in the country.

He alleged that pressure was being mounted on opposition parties and institutions to limit political competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“What we are doing here, they cannot do it. They wait for one person to choose everybody for them. We need different political parties that believe in different things,” he said.