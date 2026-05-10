APC Screens Hamzat, Tuggar, Pantami, Other Governorship Aspirants

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday screened some of its governorship aspirants, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs and a governorship aspirant in Bauchi state, Yusuf Tuggar; and a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and Gombe State governorship aspirant, Prof. Isa Pantami.

Speaking after his screening, Pantami declared that a free, fair, and transparent primary was crucial for the party’s survival ahead of the 2027 elections.



He stressed that he wasn’t aware of any consensus arrangement in the Gombe State chapter of the party.

Pantami noted: “I’m not aware of anything like this at the moment because, since we were invited for screening and we have been screened here, it is an indication that at least the party at the national level has given every Nigerian a level playing ground.

“Internal democracy and internal justice are very important to the survival of democracy in Nigeria.



Because of this, the party allowed every one of us to come here and be screened objectively, even at the state level.

“In comparison, I believe that the party has stated that they are ready for direct primaries.

I think this is commendable, both at the federal and state levels, for shifting their position.

“What is important is not only the direct primaries, but that the direct primaries must be very transparent, very fair, and at the same time very independent, because when you are planning direct primaries, any person with an interest or bias should not be in charge of it.



On his part, Tuggar said that the party would most likely conduct a direct primary with more than five aspirants vying for the party’s ticket in Bauchi State.

He stated, “To be honest, it is unlikely that there is going to be a consensus in Bauchi State. I don’t think that there will be agreement amongst the aspirants.



Initially, there were five aspirants, and then all of a sudden, yesterday, we saw a flurry of activity and a deluge of forms being procured. So, this is a day before the screening, and it makes you wonder why or how, but people are free to exercise their freedom to contest.”

Also speaking, Hamzat expressed optimism that he would be the next governor of Lagos State.



“At home, I’m very comfortable. I’m absolutely comfortable. But we’ll see. That’s the essence. It’s for our citizens, our party members. It is going to be their choice, but I’m confident that at the end of the day, not only that, I will be the next Governor of Lagos State,” he said.



However, a governorship aspirant from Kwara State, AbdulFatai Yahaya, said the state governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, would determine the mode of primary that the party would adopt in the state.