NDC Zones Presidency to the South, Kwankwaso Backs Decision

*Obi set to clinch ticket in a single four-year tenure deal with Kwankwaso

*ADC, NDC not threat to APC’s victory in 2027, Yilwatda, Uzodimma tackle opposition parties

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday formally zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria, a landmark political decision that has effectively cleared the path for former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate in a single four-year tenure deal.



The resolution, unanimously adopted at the party’s maiden National Convention in Abuja, also provided that the presidency would automatically return to Northern Nigeria in 2031, a move party leaders described as a deliberate strategy to promote equity, national cohesion, and political stability.



Reacting to NDC’s zoning of the presidency, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, have said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the NDC were not a threat to the ruling party.

NDC’s decision has received the backing of a former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who said the resolution reflected the party’s commitment to fairness.



The motion was moved by the member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, who said the zoning formula reflected the party’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and balanced national leadership.



According to him, the decision was “not merely political but a moral statement on national cohesion,” designed to reduce tension surrounding Nigeria’s long-standing debate over power rotation.

“In recognition of our country’s diversity and the need for balance, the party has resolved that the presidency shall rotate to the South in 2027 for a single term and subsequently return to the North in 2031,” he declared amid a loud applause from delegates.



The decision is expected to intensify speculation about Obi’s possible presidential ambition on the NDC platform.

Addressing delegates, Obi said the coalition behind the NDC was driven by principle rather than political convenience, insisting that the movement was determined to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity, and poor governance.



He noted that the time to rescue Nigeria has come, and all hands must be on deck to achieve it in 2027.

“We are not changing political platforms for transactional reasons,” Obi said.

“We are making a principled decision to find a platform that allows us to build a new Nigeria that is possible.”

He warned against attempts to weaken opposition politics in the country, saying beneficiaries of democracy were gradually becoming agents of democratic destruction.



“We must insist that Nigeria cannot become a one-party state. Nigeria must remain a democracy, and we are determined that in 2027 we will have free, fair, and credible elections,” he declared.

Obi lamented that more than 140 million Nigerians were living in multidimensional poverty while millions of youths remained unemployed or underemployed.



“Our choice as a people is therefore clear: whether to surrender to despair and national decline, or to summon the courage to rescue our country and rebuild it on the foundations of unity, equity, justice, competence, and productivity.

“Nigeria is not a poor country; it is a country rooted in poverty by poor leadership. The NDC will move the country from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy.”



He also pledged that, if elected, the party would prioritise national unity, security, and economic revival.

“We want a Nigeria where citizens are safe, whether in Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue, Rivers, or anywhere else in the country,” he added.

Kwankwaso Backs Decision on Zoning Presidency to South

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Kwankwasiya Movement and former Kano State governor, Kwankwaso, openly backed the zoning arrangement, describing it as a bold step towards fairness, equity, and national inclusion.

Kwankwaso said, “I support the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the NDC to the South in the interest of fairness, equity, and national inclusion.



“This presents a true opportunity for national healing and genuine nation-building,” he said.

Kwankwaso said Nigeria was currently facing a severe leadership crisis marked by insecurity, economic decline, and institutional collapse.

“There has been a sharp decline in the quality of governance. Insecurity has created widows and orphans across the country. Millions have been displaced from their homes. Investments are fleeing while critical infrastructure is neglected,” he said.

According to him, the country was once again in need of a broad national alliance similar to historic coalitions that shaped Nigeria’s First Republic.



“Our party is committed to fairness and federal character in all ramifications,” he added, while urging Nigerians to register with INEC and support the NDC ahead of 2027.

National Leader of the party and former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, accused the ruling establishment of shrinking democratic space and intimidating opposition parties.

“The Nigerian opposition landscape is heavily compromised, intimidated, and constricted,” he said.

Dickson stated that the party endured years of legal and administrative obstacles before eventually securing registration from the INEC earlier this year.



“The Independent National Electoral Commission complied and issued us a certificate of registration in February this year,” he said.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal in any court against that decision, and INEC has duly registered our party.”

National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas, described the convention as a defining moment in the history of the NDC and a celebration of resilience, sacrifice, and faith in democracy.

Cleopas said the party was committed to issue-based politics, internal democracy, youth inclusion, and people-oriented governance.

“We are not assembling a crowd for elections; we are building a movement for governance,” he declared.

ADC, NDC Not Threat to APC’s Victory in 2027, Yilwatda, Uzodimma Tackle Opposition Parties

Reacting to NDC’s zoning of the presidency, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Yilwatda and the Chairman of the PGF and Imo State Governor, Senator Uzodimma, have declared that the ADC and the NDC were not a threat to the ruling party.

Yilwatda said the ruling party has over 31 governors, 400 legislators in its fold compared to a “meagre” 17 lawmakers that recently defected to the NDC.



Yilwatda disclosed this in Abuja after the screening of governorship aspirants ahead of the party’s primary.

He maintained that the NDC was not a threat to the party despite zoning its presidential ticket to the South.

He stated: “Why should we be afraid? If you look at it now, the fight is not between APC and ADC or within our political party, but ADC versus NDC.



So, we’ve been vindicated when people say that APC was fighting the opposition.

“Now everybody has seen clearly that it is the opposition fighting themselves. So when you talk about having problems or challenges, why should we be afraid?

“All the by-elections – ADC has won none. In other by-elections, NDC has won none. The major opposition we have is actually PDP.

“And even the PDP has not done very well in terms of electoral performance. Performance is not on TV, it is not on radio; it is in newspapers, it is on the field during elections.”



Yilwatda noted that the recent defection of 17 lawmakers was meagre compared to 400 legislators that APC has.

He added: “17 legislators? We have over 400 legislators. Compared to 17, it is just a meagre number that has moved to those numbers.

“31 governors are still intact. We have over 600 local government chairmen. APC is the most prepared, most outstanding political party that right now can face anybody on earth. I have not seen a party that can give us a headache.”

On his part, Governor Uzodimma also insisted that none of the opposition parties is a threat to the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.



His words: “The problem I have with the media is that you know the truth, yet you always want to dance around in a country of 36 states, and 31 are sufficiently and transparently members of the All Progressives Congress.

“Look at that proportion 31 states are already for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, apart from some states that are half APC and half their party. If you add it to it. You know that Nigeria has spoken.

“So, I’m not, we’re not threatened by any. First of all, this party that zoned the presidential ticket to the South – where is their head office?”