Igbo Think-Tank Commends Tinubu, National Assembly on SEDC

Sunday Okobi

Foremost South-east group, the Igbo Think-Tank (Aka Ikenga), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly for the passage and assent to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill.

In a statement issued by the Director of Publicity of the Igbo foremost group, Collins Steve Ugwu, the President of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, said: “It is indeed noteworthy and gratifying that finally, after 54 years of deliberate delays and barriers for a structured reconstruction of the South-east region ravaged as it were by 30 months of civil war, the swing of history fell upon President Tinubu to actualise the elusive process with his salutary presidential accent making the bill an Act of law for real action.”

He stated further that “we are also proud and grateful to the members of the National Assembly for this significant support; the entire South-east national legislators for their unique virtue of cohesion, and quite deservedly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon. Benjamin Kalu, whose zest in leadership inspired the energy and charisma that saw this to its fruition.”

Applauding Ndigbo generally for their patience and persistence, Madueke emphasised that the Igbo nation’s socio-economic positivity and the yearning for development without boundaries would be deployed to its fullest to ensure the success of the commission, “which we hope will incorporate the Anioma areas going forward.”

The president told members of the National Assembly, especially South-east members, to be assured that “Aka Ikenga will be on its toes to monitor and add value to all further processes to enhance speed, competence and capacity in the running of the commission, having taken five decades plus to achieve it.”