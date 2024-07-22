AMLSN Leadership Crisis Over, as Odionyema Emerges National President

Tony Icheku in Owerri

The leadership crisis rocking the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN has been resolved by the stakeholders of the organization, who charted the way forward with the Board of Trustees (BOT) swearing in Dr. Uche Odionyema as National President.

THISDAY reports that crisis began in AMLSN between Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi laying claims to the President of the Association and a faction led by Dr. Uche Odionyema who equally claimed a court judgement delivered in 2023, during the tenure of the immediate past president of the association, Prof. James Garba Damen.

Odionyema based his claim on a judgement of National Industrial Court in 2023, which sacked the then National President of AMLSN), Prof. James Garba Damen, shortly before the expiration of his tenure and ordered Odionyema’s recognition as President.

The AMLSN leadership crisis was resolved at a stakeholders meeting held in Benin City and chaired by the former Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State and former Chairman of the Governing Board, MLSCN, Prof. Dennis Edo Agbonlahor, attended by 32 representatives; 14 critical stakeholders, including past presidents, national executive officers, and zonal representatives.

The decision at the end of the meeting which was made available to newsmen resolved to enforce the AMLSN Constitution and Code of Conduct to address indiscipline among members.

The stakeholders also agreed to ensure electoral committees adhere to constitutional provisions.

The stakeholders urged Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi to pursue his case legally and stop parading himself as National President and emphasized the importance of abiding by the association’s Constitution and rule of law.

They further called for resumption of association activities at the AMLSN Secretariat with adequate security measures and for promotion of f transparency and accurate information dissemination.

They however, stressed the need for Alternative Dispute Resolution, while highlighting that court judgments have overtaken this option and called for an amendment of the constitution, but to avoid frequent reviews.

The stakeholders requested Dr. Uche Odionyema to serve with the current NEOs until the end of their tenure, while encouraging members to rely on documented evidence rather than hearsay.

The meeting further challenged members to foster harmonious collaboration and understanding between AMLSN and Medical Laboratory Scientists Council of Nigeria, MLSCN for professional growth, development and stability.

They however mandated the Executive Secretary, Mr. Godwin Ihimekpen to communicate these resolutions to all relevant stakeholders including all branches of AMLSN; All affiliate and sub-groups of AMLSN; Federal Ministry of Health; Commissioner of Police, FCT; FCID Abuja; MLSCN; AMLSN bankers and other relevant Agencies of Government

The stakeholders expressed optimism with the outcome of the deliberations and directed all members to adhere strictly with these resolutions aimed at restoring peace, tranquility and a way forward to the Association.