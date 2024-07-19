IG Restructures Petroleum Task Force, Appoints New Commander to Tackle Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has restructured his Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB), and appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Bayonle Sulaiman as the new Commanding Officer.

The move is in obedience to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the military, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to combat pipeline vandalism, and oil theft in the Niger Delta region.



President Tinubu had on Tuesday ordered the military, police, NNPCL and other security agencies to deny oil thieves freedom of action in Niger Delta region to improve production of crude oil and help revitalize the nation’s ailing economy.



The presidential directive is not unconnected with the latest report by Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), that Nigeria’s average crude oil production dropped by 7% to 1.23 million bpd (ex-condensates) in March 2024 from 1.32mbpd in February, marking the second consecutive month on month decline, after reaching a 2-year high of 1.43mbpd in January 2024.



However, a statement by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP ordered the new Commanding Officer of the GP-STFPIB, to lead the task force on the mission to combat illegal activities in the petroleum industry, including oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

Adejobi noted that the new Commander, who has exhibited his prowess in similar taskforce operations, was previously Squadron Commander, Police Mobile Force 20, Lagos.



Egbetokun also decried the trend of oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal bunkering which pose significant threats to the environment, economy, and energy security. He noted that these illegal activities not only result in significant financial losses but also devastating environmental consequences, including oil spills, pollution, and habitat destruction.



He further ordered the Commander to hold firmly the reins of the office and ensure deterrence by prosecuting all individuals found culpable, and deploy his assets to prevent economic sabotage in the upper and downstream sectors of our oil sector in Nigeria.

Egbetokun also appealed to all relevant stakeholders in the oil industry and well-meaning Nigerians to work hand-in-hand with the police and other security agencies to collectively curb this menace and share credible intelligence with security agencies to expose any untoward plans promoting this crime and others alike in the country.