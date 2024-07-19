13 Suspected Killers of Traditional Ruler Arraigned in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The 13 suspected killers of the traditional ruler of Koro community in Ekiti local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Aremu Olusegun Cole, were yesterday arraigned before a Judge, Justice Umar Zikir of the state High Court in Ilorin for the offences of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The suspects, Godwin Jacob, Olofela Oyebanji, Adefolalu Ayodele, Tewasie Francis, Babatunde Samuel, Godwin Joseph, Issa Mumee, Miracle Solomon, Abraham Kehinde, Muhammed Bello, Muhammed Muhammed, Ahmadu Umaru, Muhammed Dankai, and Saliu Murtala.

According to the charges before the court, the suspects were accused of causing the death of Onikoro of Koro, Oba Aremu Olusegun Cole, and the kidnapping of his wife, Olori Iyabo Aremu

The charges further revealed that they demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom for the release of the kidnapped victims but N12 million was later paid.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Muhammed Akande, informed the court that the offences against the suspects are capital in nature which requires them to have legal representative, saying the office of the public defender will volunteer to render legal service to any of them who needs it.

The trial Judge, Justice Zikir, however, granted bail to two of the suspects who were initially on bail.

He, however, ordered others to be remanded in the correctional facility in Ilorin, while the case was adjourned to July 30 for proper arraignment.