Governors Call Off Meeting Over Minimum Wage, Financial Autonomy for LGs

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors in the country have cancelled a meeting they had planned to adopt a position on minimum wage for workers and financial autonomy which was recently granted local governments by the Supreme Court.

No reason was given for the meeting which was cancelled by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state.

 The NGF chairman had last week announced that the governors would meet yesterday, to adopt a final position on the minimum wage and the financial autonomy to the local government.

A source at the NGF secretariat told THISDAY that the cancellation may be due  to the fact that their legal team has not obtained the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgment.

“Their Excellencies had to put the meeting on hold until they have the enrollment order of the judgment. They feel it is not right to discuss an issue whose details are not clear yet,” a source said. “This explains why the meeting of the Governors

