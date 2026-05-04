Revenue Reform or Revenue Risk? Why Nigeria Must Not Undermine Its Own Digital Champion

Sola Fanawopo

Nigeria is currently walking a fiscal tightrope. With oil income volatile, debt servicing obligations mounting and inflationary pressures squeezing the economy, the Federal Government’s drive for revenue optimisation is both logical and urgent. In principle, the introduction of the Revenue Optimisation and Assurance Project (RevOP) is a step in the right direction. Any system designed to block leakages and strengthen oversight across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) is a necessity, not a luxury.

However, in the world of public policy, good intent is never an excuse for poor execution.

Recent developments suggest that the rollout of RevOP has introduced a dangerous level of friction into Nigeria’s federal payment architecture. Reports of conflicting instructions from government agencies and uncertainty over valid payment channels point to a reform introduced without system-wide clarity. This is not merely an administrative lapse; it is a structural risk that threatens the very revenue the government seeks to protect.

The Danger of Parallel Signals

At the heart of this friction is a failure to acknowledge a critical asset: Nigeria already possesses a world-class, deeply integrated public payment infrastructure. The Treasury Single Account (TSA) ecosystem, powered by SystemSpecs through its Remita platform, connects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks, and millions of taxpayers. It has taken over a decade to stabilise and embed this system into the fabric of our national financial management.

Systems of this scale do not thrive on ambiguity. They depend on consistency and trust. By introducing parallel signals, where one agency suggests a shift in channels while others remain on the established path, the government risks a “wait-and-see” approach from payers. When users hesitate, payments are delayed. When channels are fragmented, reconciliation becomes a nightmare. Ultimately, the state loses money.

Protecting the National Champion

This issue raises a more fundamental question about Nigeria’s approach to indigenous capacity. In the modern era, payment systems are more than just tools of convenience; they are instruments of sovereignty. Nations that control their financial “rails” control visibility, compliance, and economic leverage.

Nigeria’s TSA architecture represents a rare success story: a large-scale, locally developed technological solution operating at a national level. To treat such an asset as expendable—or to destabilise it through uncoordinated reform—is to misunderstand its strategic value.

Global economic powers do not leave their “national champions” to drift. From Silicon Valley to Shenzhen, governments identify firms that have demonstrated the capacity to operate at scale in critical sectors. These firms are not shielded from accountability, but they are strengthened and positioned as vehicles for national capability. In SystemSpecs, Nigeria has a clear candidate for this status in the fintech space.

The Path Forward: Integration, Not Displacement

The appropriate policy response is not fragmentation, but integration. RevOP, if properly conceived, should function as an analytical overlay, enhancing visibility and assurance across existing payment rails. It should not seek to reinvent the wheel or inadvertently compete with the very infrastructure that has already proven its worth.

To restore confidence, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General must act with urgency. A unified directive is required to clarify the relationship between RevOP and existing platforms. There must be no doubt in the minds of MDAs or the public as to which channels are valid and how the transition—if any—will be managed.

A Vision for Export

Beyond immediate stabilisation, there is a broader strategic opportunity. Nigeria should not merely be maintaining its payment infrastructure; it should be exporting it. The TSA-Remita model is a blueprint for public financial management that could be adapted by dozens of other African nations struggling with revenue collection. With deliberate policy backing, Nigeria could position its homegrown technology as a continental standard, extending our “soft power” and generating foreign exchange.

This is how nations build technological relevance: not by displacing their own innovations, but by scaling them. Policy stability is, in itself, a form of industrial policy. When local firms invest decades into building systems that underpin national operations, they do so on the implicit understanding that the government will act as a consistent partner. If that trust is broken, the signal to the rest of the tech ecosystem is clear—and discouraging.

Nigeria cannot afford to send that signal. At a time when every naira counts, we must choose coordinated reform over avoidable disruption. Nations do not build global technology champions by fragmenting them at home; they build them by trusting them, strengthening them, and taking them to the world.

* Fanawopo, an award-winning journalist focused on digital innovation and impact on the African economy, is also a fintech and communications entrepreneur, with a strong passion for sports administration in Nigeria