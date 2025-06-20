Hardship: Govs Agree to Dismantle Illegal Road Blocks, Multiple Taxes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed to dismantle illegal road blocks and multiple taxes across the country.

They made the resolution after a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja, which ended early Thursday.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said the governors resolved to dismantle illegal road blocks and multiple taxes, which they said contributed to food inflation in the country.

The communique was signed by NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

It read, “The forum received a briefing from the National Security Adviser (NSA), accompanied by the Honourable Ministers of Defence, Agriculture, Livestock Development, and Transportation, on the rising cost of food and livestock transportation across the country.

“The presentation revealed that the proliferation of checkpoints, illegal taxation, and poor infrastructure are key contributors to price inflation and inefficiencies in the food supply chain.

“The NSA noted that a high-level inter-ministerial committee has been established to address these concerns and has submitted its recommendations for the endorsement of the forum.

“Governors acknowledged the urgency of the matter and expressed commitment to collaborate with federal authorities to streamline levies, dismantle unauthorized checkpoints, and improve the movement of goods across states.”

The NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, declined comments on the outcome of the meeting with the governors.

The emergency session came at a time of heightened insecurity in several parts of the country, with increasing calls for both federal and state authorities to take coordinated action.