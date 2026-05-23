Justice Mohammed Yunusa Dies After Brief Illness, Federal High Court Mourns

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has announced the death of Hon. Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of its Kano Judicial Division, who passed away on Thursday following a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, the judiciary said Justice Yunusa died at the State Medical Centre, Kano, and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

The court described the late jurist as a distinguished judge who served with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the administration of justice.

According to the statement, Justice Yunusa made significant contributions to the Bench and the legal profession, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues, members of the Bar, court staff, and others who worked closely with him.

“The Federal High Court regrets to announce the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of the Kano Judicial Division, who departed this life on 21 May 2026, after a brief illness,” the statement read.

It added that his contributions to the judiciary and legal profession “will be fondly remembered and greatly cherished by his colleagues, members of the outer Bar, court staff, and all who had the privilege of working with him.”

The Chief Judge, judges, management, and staff of the Federal High Court extended condolences to the family of the deceased, praying for strength and fortitude to bear what the court described as an irreparable loss.

The court also prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the late judge’s shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Justice Yunusa served at the Kano Judicial Division of the Federal High Court and was widely regarded as a committed judicial officer devoted to the dispensation of justice.