Navy at 70: Naval Chief Calls for Prayers for Troops of Nigerian Armed Forces

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has called on Nigerians to continue praying for troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in recognition of their sacrifices and commitment to defending the country against insecurity and other threats.

Vice Admiral Abbas made the appeal during a special Juma’at prayer held at the Admiralty Central Mosque, Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja, as part of activities commemorating the Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“It is with profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we gather today for this special Juma’at Service in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

The Naval Chief urged Nigerians to sustain prayers for military personnel currently deployed across various theatres of operation within and outside the country.

“I therefore use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to continue to pray for the officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy as well as all members of the Nigerian Armed Forces presently deployed across various theatres of operation within the country and beyond.

“As they continue to confront insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other security threats in defence of our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, may Almighty Allah continue to protect, strengthen and grant them success in all operations,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to religious leaders, families and Nigerians for their continued prayers and moral support for the Armed Forces.

Vice Admiral Abbas described the Nigerian Navy as a formidable maritime force and a critical component of Nigeria’s national security architecture, noting that the nation’s maritime domain remains vital to oil and gas resources, international trade and other strategic economic activities.

According to him, the significant reduction in maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea and Nigeria’s territorial waters reflects the resilience and professionalism of naval personnel.

The CNS further commended serving and retired officers and ratings for their patriotism and sacrifices, while paying tribute to fallen heroes who lost their lives in the defence of the country.

“To my officers, ratings and civilian staff, the 70th Anniversary celebration should inspire us to strive harder towards greater professionalism, discipline, innovation and selfless service,” he said.