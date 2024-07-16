US Assures FG of Timely Delivery of AH-1Z Attack Helicopters 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the United States Government has assured it that the delivery dates for the AH-1Z attack helicopters purchased by the Federal Government remains sacrosanct.

A statement by NAF spokesperson, AVM Edward Gabkwet, Tuesday noted that the assurance came when the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, met with officials of the US Government and Bell Textron Company in the first Programme Management Review (PMR) meeting to discuss the progress made on the supply of the AH-1Z attack helicopters to the NAF.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, the CAS said the five-day meeting, which began Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the NAF headquarters is aimed at reviewing the progress made so far regarding the manufacture of the aircraft, ensuring a smooth transition, as well as providing technical guidance to the NAF.

This collaboration, he said, demonstrated the assurance and strong partnership between Nigeria and the US in enhancing the country’s air power capabilities.

Speaking during the meeting, Abubakar noted that the PMR meeting underscores the impending delivery of the AH-1Z attack helicopters to boost NAF’s close air support and ground attack capabilities while also enhancing its modernization efforts.

He also noted that the AH-1Z helicopters, when inducted into NAF Order of Battle, will surely bolster its firepower and operational capabilities, particularly in counterterrorism and counter insurgency operations.

Earlier, the US Government AH-1Z Programme Management Office team leader, Mr Kevin Stone, said the collaboration between the NAF and the US military was a testament to their shared commitment to regional stability, peace and security.

He added that the successful implementation of PMR is expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s ability to tackle security challenges and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Gabkwet said the major area of discourse was the follow-up sustainment case, which is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reduces downtime through comprehensive support services.