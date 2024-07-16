Akiolu to Nigerians: Be Patient With Tinubu’s Govt

.Reiterates call for special status for Lagos

.First Lady says president will deliver on campaign promises

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking Tuesday at his Iga Idugaran palace in Lagos while playing host to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the royal father noted that President Tinubu meant well for the nation being a man who is grassroots focused.

His words: “All that I am saying and appealing is that we should pray for Nigeria and the president. We should be patient. Everything good needs prayers”.



According to a release issued by Mrs Tinubu’s Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi,

Oba Akiolu also urged the youth to be closer to God, noting that Nigerian youth are majorly good and hardworking.

According to him: “Though some youth are incurably lazy and are always waiting to be spoon-fed, teach them not to always wait for fish but to learn how to fish themselves “.

The visit by the First Lady was an opportunity for the monarch to restate his appeal for a special status for Lagos State as the former Federal Capital of Nigeria



Mrs Tinubu, who was at the Oba’s palace in the company of wives of some of the South West Governors, wives of National Assembly members, wives of some ministers and wives of service chiefs, thanked the royal father for his continued support, prayers and admonitions.

“I assure you that President Bola Tinubu will do well for this country. He loves Nigeria, he loves Nigerians and will do the best for them”.

The First Lady said the request by Oba Akiolu for a special status for Lagos state will get the attention of the National Assembly through the Lagos representatives