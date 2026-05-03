Corporate Lawyer, Obimma, to be Honoured as Rising Star of the Year

A commercial lawyer and founding partner of NICCOM LLP, Chike Daniel Obimma, has been nominated for the Anambra Rising Star of the Year 2025 by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

The organisers, in a nomination letter, said Obimma was selected in recognition of his contributions to commercial law practice in Nigeria, as well as his role in building a fast-growing law firm with a strong trajectory.

The award is expected to be presented at the 5th edition of the AMTY Awards scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State, on a date yet to be announced.

According to the organisers, Obimma’s nomination reflects his “innovation, skill, and dedication to excellence,” describing him as a shining example of Anambra’s young professionals making impact in their fields.

Obimma, who co-founded NICCOM LLP about nine years ago, has helped grow the firm from a two-man practice into a multi-professional outfit advising on corporate, infrastructure and cross-border transactions.

His professional experience spans major transactions across the energy, finance and real estate sectors. He has advised on power projects, private equity investments, and infrastructure deals involving both local and international stakeholders.

Among notable engagements, he served as transaction counsel in the negotiation of a $35 million 25MW gas power project in Lagos, and also advised on investments in power generation and renewable energy projects within and outside Nigeria.

He has further been involved in structuring cross-border transactions across jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Ghana and Sierra Leone, providing regulatory and commercial advisory services to investors.

Beyond transactional work, Obimma has held Non-Executive Director roles since 2021, contributing to governance, risk management and strategic planning in various organisations.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of WNL Chase Limited, a company with investments in car park and events infrastructure, where he provides strategic oversight and governance leadership.

In addition to his legal and governance roles, Obimma has interests in technology and data infrastructure, participating in companies operating within the tech and cloud services space.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Business Law with distinction from Queen Mary University of London, as well as an MBA from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus.

The AMTY Awards, organisers said, have gained prominence for recognising outstanding Anambra indigenes across various sectors, with past recipients including business leaders, academics, clerics and corporate brands.

They noted that the award aims to celebrate excellence and inspire younger generations of Anambra professionals.