Navy Imposes 13-Hour Restriction on Movement Along Calabar–Oron Water Channel to Curb Rising Criminality

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has imposed a 13-hour restriction on movement along the Calabar–Oron water channel as part of intensified efforts to curb rising criminality in the area.

The measure, which limits vessel operations during specified hours, the service said, is aimed at tackling incidents such as piracy, smuggling, and other unlawful activities that have recently increased along the route.

The Navy stated that the restriction will enhance surveillance and improve response times, while also assuring legitimate waterway users that steps are being taken to restore safety and security.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said: “To consolidate operational gains and choke criminal activity, a 13-hour restriction on maritime movement from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. has been enforced within the operational area.

“Prior to the intervention, militant elements operated with impunity, conducting kidnappings and extorting riverine communities. The sustained naval onslaught has now degraded their operational capability, disrupted their logistics, and confined their activities deep within the creeks.”

Captain Folorunsho further explained: “The Nigerian Navy has escalated its offensive against criminal elements in the maritime domain, delivering decisive blows to militant networks operating along the Calabar–Oron channel in Cross River State.

“In a series of aggressive clearance operations, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory and Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka stormed Dayspring Island following the recent surge in kidnappings and related criminal activities.

“The operation was anchored on the establishment of a forward security outpost at Idung 1 (Peacock Crossing), providing a tactical foothold for sustained dominance of the creeks and adjoining waterways.

“The rapid offensive forced suspected militants to abandon their positions and flee upon contact with advancing naval troops. Maintaining relentless pressure, Nigerian Navy personnel, in conjunction with troops of the Nigerian Army 13 Brigade, secured key waterways and denied the criminals freedom of movement.

“Exploitation of the area led to the discovery and destruction of a militant hideout linked to a notorious suspect known as ‘Juju’ in the Idung axis. The suspect fled in disarray, abandoning two boats fitted with outboard engines, which were immediately seized.

“The hideout was subsequently demolished to eliminate its future use as a criminal sanctuary. Further tightening the noose, troops tracked and apprehended one suspected informant providing support to the militant network.”

The suspect, Folorunsho said, is currently in custody, undergoing interrogation, and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The Nigerian Navy remains resolute and will sustain this aggressive posture, ensuring that all criminal elements are flushed out and the maritime environment remains secure for lawful activities.