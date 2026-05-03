NDLEA Arrests Octogenarian, Others in Sweeping Nationwide Drug Crackdown

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two elderly men—aged 83 and 78—alongside several other suspects in a series of coordinated anti-drug operations across multiple states, underscoring the agency’s intensified offensive against illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The agency disclosed that the 83-year-old suspect, Pa John Ofiel, was apprehended last Tuesday during a raid at Samek area by Powerline in Abia State.

The spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday, said acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA officers stormed the location and recovered 700 grammes of skunk—a potent strain of cannabis—packaged in retail sachets. The octogenarian was said to have told investigators he had previously worked as a shoemaker before venturing into drug distribution.

In a similar operation in Ekiti State, 78-year-old, Ogunjobi Samuel was arrested last Thursday at his residence in Ilupeju-Ekiti. Officers recovered 350 grammes of skunk from the suspect, reinforcing concerns about the widening demographic of individuals involved in drug peddling.

The crackdown extended to Oyo State, where two women—Rebecca King, 24, and Olaniyan Opeyemi, 31—were arrested in connection with the seizure of 1.925 kilogrammes of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis variant. King was intercepted along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while Opeyemi was later arrested at Iwo Road, Ibadan, attempting to receive the consignment.

In a separate operation in Ibadan, NDLEA operatives captured a long-wanted drug dealer, Taofik Adeyemi, 49, who had reportedly evaded arrest for months. He was apprehended on Saturday alongside an associate, Mustapha Oyerinde, 28, at his residence in Erunmu area.

Babafemi said recovered items from the clampdown included 3.085 kilogrammes of skunk and a Toyota Camry vehicle. He noted that two of Adeyemi’s alleged accomplices had earlier been arrested in December 2025 and are currently facing prosecution.

Further arrests were recorded in Osun State, where a 65-year-old driver, Oladayo Awoyemi, was caught transporting 7 kilogrammes of skunk and 15 grammes of methamphetamine along the Ibadan-Ilesha Expressway. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the alleged consignment’s owner, Ifedayo Babalola, in Ilesha.

In the North-East, NDLEA operatives intercepted large quantities of opioids in Borno State. A 27-year-old suspect, Yahaya Shehu, was arrested with 76,440 pills of Tramadol, while another operation led to the seizure of 14,000 capsules and the arrest of additional suspects linked to the consignment.

The agency also reported a major seizure along the Abuja-Jos highway in Kaduna State, where 290 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis were recovered from two suspects. In Jigawa State, nearly 50,000 capsules of Tramadol were seized from two individuals during a roadside operation in Hadejia.

In Lagos State, NDLEA operatives raided Awolowo Market in Mushin, recovering a staggering 740 kilogrammes of skunk.

Meanwhile, in Edo State, a suspect identified as Godstime Godspower was arrested with various illicit substances, including Loud, Colorado, Tramadol, Swinol, and methamphetamine.

Beyond enforcement, the NDLEA said it has continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaign nationwide, targeting schools, religious centres, and community groups. Recent outreach programmes were held in Niger, Kano, Anambra, Lagos, and Edo states, among others.

Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers across the affected states for their operational successes. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between aggressive drug supply reduction and sustained public education to curb demand.

The latest arrests, particularly those involving elderly suspects, highlight a troubling trend in Nigeria’s drug trade, where individuals across age groups are increasingly being drawn into illicit activities amid ongoing enforcement pressure.