Tinubu Renames National Theatre after Wole Soyinka

*Rejoices with nobel laureate at 90

.Describes him as face of struggle to validate June 12

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, in honour of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, as he marks his 90th birthday.

Professor Soyinka is a globally celebrated playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, actor, singer, composer, and documentarian.

He is also a foremost advocate of good governance and of a fair and just society who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1986 – the first African to win the Prize in that category.

The Nobel Prize Laureate is a recipient of many other reputable awards, such as the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature; Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award; Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, (Lifetime Achievement); and the Europe Theatre Prize – (Special Prize).

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser,  Ajuri Ngelale,  described Professor Soyinka as one of the finest minds of his generation; conforming to the highest standards of human enlightenment, but unyielding to injustice, oppression, and base impulses.

President Tinubu hailed one of Nigeria’s living repositories of history, knowledge, and courage, and commended him for his valiant efforts in the trenches for the nation’s future both as a pro-democracy champion and as a trenchant voice against corruption and maladministration over several decades.

According to the President: “Our paths crossed during our just struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election. When faced with a trial in absentia and death sentence by the military regime at home, he galvanized opposition in exile through NALICON and NADECO. His global stature made him the face of our struggle to validate June 12 and restore democracy in Nigeria.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work. I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country.

“I am, accordingly, delighted to have the honour to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts”.

President Tinubu wished Professor Soyinka many more years in good health and creative fulfilment as a global force for change.

