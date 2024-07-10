Governor Sule Distributes Free Fertilisers to Nasarawa Farmers

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of the federal government free fertilizers to farmers in the State.

The free fertilizers were part of the federal government’s commitment towards ensuring the success of its food security initiative in Nigeria.

Supervising the commencement of distribution of free fertilizers made up of NPK and Urea products to the 13 Local Government Areas of the state in Awe, headquarters of Awe Local Government Area, Sule said the distribution would spread to other council areas of the State.

According to the governor, “the fertilizers were provided to the farmers in the State at no cost by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The governor, however, added that Nasarawa State government only paid the costs of transportation and other charges from various locations in the country to the LGAs to be distributed to the farmers.

“The 147 wards of the State will receive not less than 16,000 bags while other farmers’ associations, disability groups, religious groups, traditional institutions will also benefit from the free fertilizers provided by the Tinubu government to boost food production in the State,” he added.

He announced that other LGAs would receive their share of the commodity within one week.

This was even as he warned that beneficiaries must be farmers, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation, warning against the sale of the commodity.

To see to it that farmers take advantage of the gesture for a bumper harvest and enhanced food security, the governor tasked stakeholders to ensure that only genuine farmers benefit.