Sule: Nasarawa Will Roll Out Activities for LG Election Next Week

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said the agency saddled with the responsibilities of conducting Local Government Election in the state would roll-out activities for the council poll next week.

The governor made the disclosure through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, during an interactive session with journalists in Lafia.

On October 5, 2022 the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) had conducted council election in the state and the tenure of current chairmen will end on October 5, 2024.

However, Governor Sule said that the delaying on the conduct of an election in the state was as a result of a court order restraining the process.

According to the governor, “as you all aware recently machineries was put in place to conduct council election, but there was a court order that halted the process.

“I can inform you authoritatively that the court issue has been addressed, government is now ready to conduct the local government election.

“Next month, the agency saddle with the responsibilities of conducting council election will roll-out activities on the election guidelines,” the SSA said.

He assured of a level playing ground and not to interfere in the affairs of the agency saddle with the responsibilities on the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Speaking on state police, the governor explained that if necessary legislative process has been done, the Nasarawa State Government would take its position on that.

The governor also cleared the air on the Nasarawa State Organised Labour’s position on the New National Minimum Wage; explaining that the Labour Union in their wisdom advised him to address the issue of outstanding promotion and backlog of arrears in the state and delay the implementation of the New Nationtal Minimum Wage.