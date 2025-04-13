Mutfwang Visits Attacked Communities, Vows to End Killings in Plateau State

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday visited the various communities that were recently attacked by gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



On April 2, 2025 gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in the Manguna District of the locality where more than 50 persons were killed, 383 houses destroyed and 1,000 persons displaced following the attacks.



Mutfwang, who commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones, promised to ensure safety of lives and property.

The governor, who described the attacks as a deliberate move to keep the people in perpetual poverty, called on the people to be united and vigilant.



“I have come to see things for myself so as to know the next line of action; it will enable me to report back to the president so as to prevent the repeat of this ugly incident.

“It’s God that put all of you here; no one can drive you away. All that’s happening is to frighten you to abandon your land.

“These happenings are to prevent all of you from farming; it is not just killing people but to ensure that we remain poor. But we will resist it,” he said.



The governor also promised to improve the condition of basic amenities such as road networks, electricity, portable water, and mobile services, among others, in the communities.

Mutfwang called on the youths of the area to shun all criminal acts and unite to defend their communities from further attacks.



The governor commended the people for their resilience, particularly for not abandoning their homes, and promised to support them in rebuilding their damaged houses.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his genuine concern towards the safety of the people of the state.

Muftwang had earlier decried the attacks in some communities in his state, saying bandits had taken over 64 communities.



“These communities that have been recently attacked were part of the communities that were attacked in 2023 but they survived it and rebuilt themselves. The Ruwi community that was first attacked lost about 17 people in 2023 but they bounced back to show you the resilience of the people,” the governor said on a television programme.