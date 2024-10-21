Abdullahi Sule: We Haven’t Borrowed to Develop Nasarawa

*Says IGR increased to N20 billion from N7.7 billion in 2019James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, has said the state had not secured bank loans to embark on developmental projects since he assumed office in 2019.



The governor also said his administration had done enough to boost its annual Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N20 billion currently from N7.7 billion when he into office in 2019.



He spoke to journalists over the weekend after the latter toured some of the completed and ongoing developmental projects in the state.



Abdullahi said there are lots of money and natural resources in the state, but that leakages had been a concern, adding that government had plug between about 50 per cent of the leakages as well as done enough to boost its revenues.



The governor was asked how he manages to funds several projects including rural roads, modern bus terminal, state- -of -the-art vocational training institutions, ultra-modern markets and fly-overs as well as proving the enabling environment for businesses to thrive among others, when the state receives one of the least monthly allocations from the federation account.



He said, “We’ve also looked at other revenue sources. One of them is leveraging our proximity to the FCT. You’ll see a lot of housing projects targeting FCT residents, encouraging them to move to Nasarawa.



“Additionally, we’ve tapped into federal government programmes and grants from organisations like the World Bank. These funds have been instrumental in developing our roads, health sector, and education.



“For example, when we came into office, the counterpart funding for Universal Basic Education had not been paid since 2016. Today, we’ve cleared all the outstanding payments up to 2023, and we’re waiting for 2024.”



The governor said, “Since I became governor, we haven’t gone to the bank for loans. My mentality from the private sector is to avoid borrowing. Instead, we locked in all the loopholes in our revenue system. There’s a lot of money in Nasarawa, but there were leakages, and we focused on plugging them.”

He said these extra revenue streams had helps to address many of the states’ socio-economic challenges, adding that the state further joined the league of oil producing states two years ago.



On his motivation for several empowerment programmes focused on women and youths, he said, “The Vice President was here to launch a gender document focused on women’s empowerment, which is part of the Human Capital Development Agency led by the Deputy Governor.



“We’ve achieved several “firsts” in Nasarawa for women, such as the first female Chief Judge and Vice Chancellor. These efforts are motivated by the incredible women who have played key roles in my life and career.”



On his administration’s motivation on rural infrastructure when his contemporaries concentrate resources in the capitals, Abdullahi said, “I am a rural dweller myself. I grew up in a village, so, I understand village life. But beyond that, the wealth of Nasarawa State lies in the villages.



“The farming and mineral resources that are key to our state’s development are found in rural areas. To unlock this potential, we must empower rural communities and make sure they feel a sense of belonging.



“Our administration is about inclusivity, ensuring that everyone—youth, women, the elderly—benefits from the opportunities we create. That’s why we’re offering skill acquisition programmes not only for young people but also for those nearing retirement, so that the entire value chain is involved.”

Among several other natural resource, the governor disclosed that the state has dam with the capacity to generate power.



He said, “And there’s so much happening there. But there was no road to the area, so we had to build one. Not just any road, but a full-fledged asphalt road to unlock the potential of the region. Since we completed the road, we’ve been able to show the world what we have to offer, and it’s working well for us. So, the real wealth lies in our rural areas.”



The governor, among other things, said he would like to be remembered as one who led by example, and one who “truly believed in this state”.

He said, “Someone who came in with humility, honesty, and a focus on prudent management of the state’s resources—just like how the private sector operates. I want to be remembered as a leader by example, someone who brought out the state’s potential and turned it into wealth for the benefit of the people of Nasarawa.

“I hope they remember me as someone who laid down the necessary structures for development, from the civil and public service to our rural areas, ensuring that everyone felt a sense of belonging.”

Some of the citizens who spoke separately to THISDAY, commended Abdullahi’s administration over its impactful developmental and empowerment programmes across the state, particular in the areas of skills acquisition and provision of secure environment for businesses to thrive.