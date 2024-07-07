Komolafe: NUPRC’s Digitalisation of Licensing, Permit Processes Reduced Corruption by 70%

*Commission partners Argentine firm to end gas flaring

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, has said that the commission’s reduction of human interference in its licensing and permit issuance processes reduced corruption by 70 per cent.

This is coming as the NUPRC announced a strategic partnership with an Argentine tech company, Galileo, for the reduction of gas flaring in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.



A statement issued yesterday by the commission noted that Komolafe spoke during a visit by the management of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the NUPRC’s headquarters in Abuja.



Komolafe highlighted the crucial role the NUPRC played in regulating and supervising Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, emphasising the commission’s focus on promoting transparency, efficiency, and sustainability through a robust regulatory framework.

According to him, the commission’s efforts have facilitated investment, enhanced operational standards, and maximised the socioeconomic benefits derived from Nigeria’s commonwealth.



He noted that combating corruption required a multifaceted approach, to which the commission was deeply committed, leading to the implementation of several initiatives to promote accountability and good governance.

The award of petroleum licences through open competitive bids, Komolafe said, has enhanced transparency and eliminated partiality and favouritism.

He added that the transparent approach has instilled confidence in investors and stakeholders, fostering a ‘corruption-free’ environment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.



In addition, he said the establishment of the beneficial ownership register, as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), would provide valuable insights into the ownership structures of entities operating within the upstream petroleum sector.

According to him, this has helped enhance accountability and prevent illicit financial flows.

“The commission is also in the process of gazetting a code of conduct for operators in the sector to ensure adherence to ethical practices, with penalties for non-compliance.

“The NUPRC has also taken steps to reduce human interference in its permit processes, successfully decreasing incidents of bribery by 70 per cent through digitising permits and licensing processes. The implementation of the oil and gas industry service permit portal allows for transparent and expeditious processing of permits.



“Furthermore, the commission recently launched the ‘Host Comply’ platform to enhance the administration of the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT). This initiative ensures that host communities benefit directly from petroleum operations and simplifies the administration, reporting, monitoring, and management of development trust activities.

“In February 2024, the commission inaugurated an anti-corruption unit to ensure that its operations are conducted with integrity and in compliance with regulatory standards,” the statement stressed.



Komolafe, commended the ICPC for its pivotal role since its inception in 2000, lauding the agency for its efforts in investigating and prosecuting corrupt practices across various sectors, safeguarding public resources, and promoting ethical conduct throughout Nigeria.

In his remarks, ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu, noted the establishment of a special investigation unit within the commission, underscoring the NUPRC’s efforts at transparency and efficiency.

Highlighting initiatives such as the metering system and Host Comply, Aliyu assured NUPRC of ICPC’s unwavering support in the fight against corruption and urged the members of staff to support leaders with integrity to enhance Nigeria’s global image.

Meanwhile, the NUPRC has announced a strategic partnership with an Argentine tech company, Galileo, for the reduction of gas flaring in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The collaboration, the commission said, will leverage innovative modular technology to support the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

At the event, Komolafe said that the programme not only benefits the nation but also offers substantial advantages to investors, aligning with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) mandate to pursue the Gas Flare Act.

NUPRC’s partnership with Galileo, he said, was a strategic move, given the technology company’s vast potential to contribute to the commission’s objective of reducing the flaring of gas.

“Already the NUPRC has established a College of Awardees, an interactive team comprising financiers, awardees, and technology producers. This team will work together to ensure the success of the NGFCP.

“To date, the NUPRC has issued 49 awards aimed at eliminating 500 million standard cubic feet of gas (scf) from flaring. The college of awardees will meet periodically, both virtually and physically, to facilitate ongoing collaboration and progress tracking,” the statement said.