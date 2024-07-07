Customs, NNPCL Reinforce Synergy against Fuel Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) have reinforced their existing synergy against the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to neighbouring countries.

This is disclosed in a statement issued by the customs spokesman, Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, in Lagos yesterday.

Comptroller General of NCS, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, was quoted to have said this when he met with the Group CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, at the customs headquarters in Abuja.

Adeniyi reaffirmed his commitment to revitalising the collaboration between the two organisations, to effectively combat the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed serious concerns about the persistent problem of fuel smuggling, which poses a significant burden on the Nigerian economy.

According to Adeniyi, the disparity in fuel prices between Nigeria and neighbouring countries created a strong incentive for smuggling.

He explained that the customs, through ‘Operation Whirlwind,’ was working with other stakeholders to intensify efforts to halt the smuggling of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), commonly known as fuel.

“The operations we have conducted have highlighted several issues, but I am pleased that we have made substantial seizures from different parts of the country.

“We have uncovered ingenious methods smugglers use to divert supplies from depots to their stations.

“These stations may appear empty from the front, but behind the scenes, they have hoses connected through artificial holes in their walls to waiting jerrycans and vehicles, which are then transported across borders.

“This act of economic sabotage has led to arrests and confiscations of the smuggled products.

“We have sealed the filling stations involved and handed them over to regulatory authorities.

“Some filling station operators have devised subtle methods to smuggle fuel unnoticed.”

Adeniyi disclosed that combating this serious crime remained a significant operation that placed a considerable burden on NCS resources but had been rewarding.

“We believe a strong partnership with NNPCL will help sustain this operation over time.

“We are also looking to establish a situation room to enhance our capacity with real-time data and ensure our personnel are well-motivated and not compromised,” he added.

The Coordinator of ‘Operation Whirlwind,’ Comptroller of Customs Hussein Ejibunu, said that the operation started five weeks ago and had achieved significant successes.

“Every operation faces challenges, but we have overcome them with the CGC’s support.

“We have tackled fuel smuggling across the nation, including a recent seizure of about 79,000 litres of fuel in Kebbi State.

“We need the full support of border communities and other agencies,” Ejibunu said.

Group CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari,acknowledged that PMS smuggling was a major national challenge.

He requested the CGC’s continued support to reduce smuggling further.

Kyari noted that the volume of smuggled fuel had decreased due to the efforts of ‘Operation Whirlwind.’

“We are committed to providing any necessary support to combat this crime at our borders.

“We appreciate the substantial impact of your collaboration thus far,” Kyari said.