Adeboye: No Amount of Anointing Can Fight Sexual Temptation

Segun James

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared that no amount of anointing can fight sexual temptation.

Adeboye added that he was still wary of sexual immorality despite his ‘anointing’ and years in the ministry.

He said despite his age, he ran faster than before to avoid any form of sexual temptation.

The cleric also warned ministers of the gospel to be wary of sexual immorality and the erroneous belief that their ‘anointing’ could help them withstand any temptation.

He stated these during a sermon at the just concluded Ministers and Workers’ Conference of RCCG Americas 1, which consists of North, Central and Caribbean with the theme: “The Glory Ahead”.

During the sermon shared on his YouTube page at the weekend, Adeboye noted that Samson, who was a judge in Israel, fell into sexual immorality, despite the anointing over him.

He said: “Somebody says, at your age, why are you still running? I run faster than before because the closer you get to the finishing point, the more careful you must be.

“Some of you can say, ‘Daddy, what are you saying, are you still running?’ I run fast.

“‘With all your anointing?’ Does anointing turn your body to stone? Samson was anointed. Single-handedly, he killed a thousand soldiers. A woman finished him. I hope the boys are listening.

“You can say, ‘Is anybody still interested in an 82-year-old man?’ She is not interested in you but interested in putting an end to all the great works God has done through you.

“You see that woman smiling at you everywhere you go, she is there smiling, and she is not your wife, run.”

Adeboye also counselled youths to be careful of lust, urging them to run away from anything that looks like sin.

He added: “And you girls when you see a boy smiling at you saying, ‘where have you been all my life? It looks as if the sun has just come out.’

“He is calling you sunshine. By the time he finishes with you, you won’t even know the difference between sunshine and sunset. You may laugh but mark my words.

“I do warn my children, particularly the boys. I said if the devil comes against you, tell the devil to get lost, but when you see a girl smiling at you in a funny way, run because you can’t win the battle.

“Didn’t you read a report that a man committed an offence about 42 years ago, and now his ministry is finished? Anybody who tells you that whatever you do is hidden, it’s hidden until the wind begins to blow.

“The Bible says, flee youthful lust. It did not ask you to say grace would be sufficient. There is no grace for what God says you should run from. Maybe, grace to run.”