Customs Intercepts Pump Action Rifles Imported from Turkey at Lagos Airport

Chinedu Eze





About 48 hours after intercepting a container with arms, and ammunition imported into the country from Turkey, in Onne Port, Rivers State, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, yesterday, announced another interception of Cache of Arms and ammunition at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, worth about N270 million.

The consignment which was intercepted at the cargo section of the MMA was also imported from Turkiye with one suspect in custody.

Adeniyi said military hardwares and accoutrements were also intercepted by the airport command.

“You may recall that the Nigeria Customs TCIP Command recently impounded 11 rifles and 6 pistols, among other items.

“Similarly, just two days ago, a press briefing of this kind was held in Port Harcourt, where we showcased the seizure of 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of ammunition.

“In a related development, we are here again to inform the public that the Murtala Muhammed Area Command, acting on credible intelligence from our local and international collaborators, on 19 June 2024, deployed its personnel to man all the exit points effectively and mandated all examination officers to conduct 100% examination of all consignments.

“During the examination, an item was discovered and suspected to be part of a rifle from a console consignment with airway bill number 235-58737755, emanating from Turkiye.

“Consequently, the entire consignment was isolated for thorough examination. At the end of the examination, it was established that four packages were used to conceal 55 pieces of unassembled Jojef Magnum (Tomahawk) semi automatic shotgun.

“The unassembled rifles were concealed using shower Faucet. The Duty Paid Value of these illicit arms is N270.8million and a suspect is currently in our custody in connection with this illicit arms importation and is assisting with an ongoing investigation to uncover the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“Analysis of this and similar recent seizures indicates that some unscrupulous Nigerians based in Turkey are purchasing, packaging and exporting these illicit arms to Nigeria.

“Intelligence further revealed that they are exploring new frontiers to perpetrate their nefarious activities. Still, I can assure Nigerians that all our Commands are on red alert to intercept any such illicit arms importation.”

The Customs Boss also stated that other military and para-military hardwares and accoutrement were also seized by the command worth N1.29billion.

The military accoutrements are drones, ballistic vest, helmet, walkie talkies among others.