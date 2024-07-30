Customs Nets N2.74 Trillion, Surpasses Half-year Target

James Emejo in Abuja





Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday disclosed that it generated N2.74 trillion in the first half of the year, surpassing the N2.54 trillion target by eight per cent.

The performance also represented a 127 per cent increase over the previous year’s revenue.

The service collected N1.39 trillion in the second quarter of the year, exceeding the quarterly target by 10 per cent and 131 per cent increase over Q2 2023.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent of Customs/National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, attributed the positive performance to initiatives including the e-auction platform which generated over N1.34 billion, and the 90-day duty payment window for uncustomed vehicles which raked in N4.37 billion.

He said these measures have significantly enhanced transparency, compliance, and efficiency in customs processes, underscoring its commitment to excellence.

The statement added that the service intensified its anti-smuggling operations in Q1 2024, resulting in notable achievements.

Maiwada said, “From January to June 2024, the NCS made 2,442 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of NGN 25,520,652,942.87, which is 203 per cent higher than the DPV of seizures in the first half of 2023.

“In the second quarter of 2024, the NCS made 1,334 seizures with a DPV of NGN 17,564,384,378, representing a 121 per cent increase over the first quarter of 2024.

“The top items seized include wildlife items, vehicles, arms and ammunition, foreign rice, pharmaceuticals, and narcotics, with 32 suspects in custody. “

He said trade facilitation remained a core priority for the NCS, stating that it processed 620,467 Single Goods Declarations (SGDs), reflecting a reduction of approximately 39 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

He said despite the decline, the NCS had implemented several key initiatives to simplify and expedite customs processes, including reinforcement of NCS automation procedures, capacity-building programs for officers, and public-private partnerships to enhance customs clearance efficiency.

These efforts, he noted, remained crucial for enhancing the country’s trade competitiveness and supporting economic growth.

He said despite the achievements, the NCS faced several challenges in the review period, particularly the significant fluctuations in the exchange rate, a lower volume of transactions, low compliance levels among importers and exporters, and periodic downtime.

He said these limitations impacted the consistency of revenue collection and overall operational efficiency.

“To address these challenges and enhance revenue collection, the NCS implemented several strategies, including real-time system auditing, post-clearance audits, verification of documents for the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR), ensuring compliance with import guidelines, and the implementation of a pilot test for the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) scheme,” he said.

In addition, he pointed out that the service recently introduced the Advance Ruling System (ARS), a legally binding decision on classification, valuation, and rules of origin before the importation or exportation of goods.

Other pragmatic measures implemented to increase revenue, despite a drop in cargo throughput, included establishing a robust framework for dispute resolution, launching Operation Whirlwind, reshuffling strategic-level officers and robust stakeholders’ engagement, Maiwada added.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, however. commended all officers and men of the NCS for their diligence and commitment.

He also acknowledges the stakeholders who have played significant roles in achieving this performance, and reaffirmed the service’s dedication to supporting the realisation of government policies for a better Nigeria.