Protest Erupts in Ondo over Alleged Detention of Three Youths by AG Ajulo

Fidelis David in Akure

Some youths yesterday took to the streets of Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the detention of three young activists allegedly engineered by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

It was gathered that the three youths- Akeju Blessing James, who was the former Students Union President of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic; Adediran Gabriel, and Yaya Bisola-were detained after an alleged confrontation with the AG in his office on March 28.

However, the protesters who blocked the roundabout leading to the governor’s office were seen chanting solidarity songs and calling for the immediate resignation of Ajulo, accusing him of weaponising the judiciary to settle political scores.

They carried placards and banners bearing inscriptions such as #AjuloMustGo, #SackAjuloNow!!!, Ajulo, you have betrayed us, and we will stop backing you!; Ajulo is power drunk, among others.

Speaking on the developments, Ondo State Youths Network (OSYN) Public Relations Officer, Christopher Olusa, described the situation as a “dangerous descent into tyranny,” alleging that Ajulo was using state institutions to muzzle dissenting voices.

“This is not justice. This is naked persecution. These youths committed no crime. Their only offence was standing up to a powerful man who now wants to silence them using the instruments of the state,” Olusa said.

He noted that the trio, all executive members of the Akoko Youth Forum, were reportedly subjected to harassment and verbal abuse before being detained by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police.

He said they were initially released after public backlash, but were later served court summons with what the Ondo State Youth Network (OSYN) described as “baseless and defective charges.”

Olusa explained that a court in Akure last Tuesday, said all four charges against the youths were struck out for lack of jurisdiction, and the remand application was declared incompetent.

“However, in a twist that has shocked many legal observers, the presiding magistrate still ordered their remand pending a ruling scheduled for April 16.”

Reacting through a statement issued by Yomisaint Adebayo, Technical Adviser to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ajulo explained that the affected individuals were arraigned following a police investigation into serious allegations, including assault, conspiracy, cybercrime, threats to life, and actions capable of disturbing public peace.

The statement read: “These incidents occurred at the state secretariat, which houses both the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General. Such matters fall within the lawful responsibilities of the police to maintain order and security.

“This exemplifies the state commitment to upholding civil rights, public order, safety, and institutional integrity.”