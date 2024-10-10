  • Thursday, 10th October, 2024

Customs  Cracks Down on Fuel Smuggling, Seizes PMS Valued at over N153m

Daji Sani in Yola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the Operation  Whirlwind launched recently to combat fuel smuggling across the country’s borders, has already yielded significant results, with substantial seizures of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N153.157.560 Million.

Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at a press conference organised by the NCS in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

He noted that the operation has made 27 seizures and detected smuggling networks in Badagry and Adamawa since its inception on May 28, 2024.

The CGC, who was represented at event  by Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of reinforcement, inspection and investigation, Olaniyi Olajogun, said the NCS has also collaborated with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to strengthen its efforts against fuel smuggling.

He added some notable seizures made by the NCS include two trucks with 33,000 litres capacity each, filled with PMS, 1,046 jerricans of 25 litres capacity each, filled with PMS 12 drums of 200 litres capacity each, filled with PMS, all intended for smuggling

He said one suspect was apprehended in connection with these smuggling activities and was at the custody of the NCS in Abuja.

According to the CGC, the NCS has also engaged with stakeholders, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), and security agencies, to combat fuel smuggling.

Industry stakeholders, such as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), have also committed to supporting the operation.

